Nicholas Bozza’s New Book, "Sister Gloria’s Sneakers," is a Touching Story That Illustrates the Profound Impact That a Special Teacher Can Have on Generations of Students
Berlin, NJ, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nicholas Bozza, a retired teacher with over thirty years in elementary education, has completed his most recent book, “Sister Gloria’s Sneakers”: a poignant tale that centers around a beloved teacher who changes into her special sneakers every day to play all sorts of sports and games with her students during recess.
Author Nicholas Bozza currently resides in New Jersey with his wife, Eileen, and their two dogs, Jazz and Billie. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Glassboro State College, as well as a master's degree in student personnel services from Rowan University. Bozza is also the author of two other children’s books, “Be Home in Time for Supper” and “Sunday Funday,” both of which were based on his experiences growing up in an Italian American family. When not writing, the author enjoys traveling, reading, and cooking.
“Sometimes, all it takes is one special teacher to change a child’s life forever,” writes Bozza. “Such was Sister Gloria, a beloved fourth-grade teacher at Saint Nicholas School in South Philadelphia. Every day at recess, Sister changed into her sneakers, played a variety of sports with her students, and celebrated the uniqueness of every student in her care. As a result, she was truly loved by her students for generations to come.
“This heart-warming story reminds us that inspiration can come from many places, and that when we realize that everyone has their own story, we understand that all our stories connect with each other. That’s what inspires us and brings us all together.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nicholas Bozza’s book is a testament to the enduring influence of educators who inspire and nurture the potential within each student, highlighting the importance of empathy, understanding, and the profound impact of positive role models in a child’s life. With colorful artwork to help bring Bozza’s tale to life, “Sister Gloria’s Sneakers” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers everywhere, reminding them of the transformative power of kindness and the profound impact of teachers who go above and beyond to make a difference.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Sister Gloria’s Sneakers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Nicholas Bozza currently resides in New Jersey with his wife, Eileen, and their two dogs, Jazz and Billie. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Glassboro State College, as well as a master's degree in student personnel services from Rowan University. Bozza is also the author of two other children’s books, “Be Home in Time for Supper” and “Sunday Funday,” both of which were based on his experiences growing up in an Italian American family. When not writing, the author enjoys traveling, reading, and cooking.
“Sometimes, all it takes is one special teacher to change a child’s life forever,” writes Bozza. “Such was Sister Gloria, a beloved fourth-grade teacher at Saint Nicholas School in South Philadelphia. Every day at recess, Sister changed into her sneakers, played a variety of sports with her students, and celebrated the uniqueness of every student in her care. As a result, she was truly loved by her students for generations to come.
“This heart-warming story reminds us that inspiration can come from many places, and that when we realize that everyone has their own story, we understand that all our stories connect with each other. That’s what inspires us and brings us all together.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nicholas Bozza’s book is a testament to the enduring influence of educators who inspire and nurture the potential within each student, highlighting the importance of empathy, understanding, and the profound impact of positive role models in a child’s life. With colorful artwork to help bring Bozza’s tale to life, “Sister Gloria’s Sneakers” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers everywhere, reminding them of the transformative power of kindness and the profound impact of teachers who go above and beyond to make a difference.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Sister Gloria’s Sneakers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories