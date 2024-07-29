Author Jacob Chacko’s New Book, "Stomped On," is a Poignant and Introspective Tale Exploring the Intricacies, Complexities, and Vulnerabilities of the Human Experience
Recent release “Stomped On” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacob Chacko delves into the profound complexities of the human spirit through a gripping narrative that celebrates resilience, perseverance, and the transformative power of hope, inviting readers on a journey of self-discovery and introspection.
New York, NY, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jacob Chacko, an experienced IT specialist, fraud analyst, and an incident manager for more than twenty years, has completed his new book, “Stomped On”: a compelling tale of resilience, adversity, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.
“For Jeffrey, life has been a roller coaster for as long as he can remember, with events and experiences merely flashing by and rendering him more and more powerless with each passing,” writes Chacko. “The characters breathe with authenticity, their struggles and triumphs echoing the universal themes that connect us all. As we turn the pages, we are invited into a world where words dance with eloquence, where every sentence is a brushstroke painting vivid images in our minds. It is a testament to the author’s literary craftsmanship and dedication to the art of storytelling. The central message of ‘Stomped On’ is that by embracing and confronting the difficult aspects of life, such as loss or adversities, one is not only learning to cope but becoming stronger.
“This is an adventure where the very essence of humanity is tested to reveal the power of resilience and perseverance in the face of life’s challenges and the liberating effect that hope has even in the darkest of hours. It is a manifestation of the powerful and truth-telling ability of literature to set reality ablaze through its examinations of the human condition as told in a work of fiction. For the strength to endure lies within us all; you just need to find the will to keep going and to keep fighting.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jacob Chacko’s enthralling tale is a slow-burning saga that depicts the widely ranged emotional experiences of people who are facing unavoidable crises in life. For those eager to embark on a literary voyage that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit over adversity, “Stomped On” offers a compelling narrative that inspires reflection, empathy, and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Stomped On” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
