Author Betty Johnson’s New Book, "Budgeting Income," is an Eye-Opening Guide Designed to Help Readers Take Back Control of Their Finances and Their Lives
Recent release “Budgeting Income” from Page Publishing author Betty Johnson draws on personal experience and historical perspective to provide readers with practical strategies for managing their finances. From living within one’s means to saving for the future, Johnson’s insightful guide offers essential advice for navigating the complexities of modern budgeting.
Cincinnati, OH, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Betty Johnson, who graduated from Robert A. Taft Junior High School in 1963 and Finishing Touches Secretarial School, has completed her new book, “Budgeting Income”: an insightful guide to keeping a budget that helps readers live within their means, pay their bills, and save for the future in an increasingly complex economic landscape.
In “Budgeting Income,” Johnson delves into the fundamental principles of budgeting, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing needs over wants and making informed financial decisions. From tracking expenses to setting savings goals, Johnson’s guide offers readers a comprehensive toolkit for achieving financial stability and security.
“Years ago, wages were very low. I can remember my mother worked for five dollars a week,” writes Johnson. “Food costs nickels and dimes, and rent was very low. People had very little money, so they knew best where to put their wages.
“In today’s world, this seems impossible, but this really was the income back then.
“Due to development in many areas of life: business developments, food stores, clothing stores, post offices, factories—the list goes on and on—job opportunities increased, causing people to have a higher salary. The cost of living went up and is still going up, causing a need for us to budget.”
Published by Page Publishing, Betty Johnson’s enlightening work will help to empower readers to overcome financial challenges, achieve their goals, and live their best lives. Whether a seasoned budgeter or someone just starting out on their financial journey, “Budgeting Income” is sure to help readers find their way in life by disciplining themselves and making good plans regarding their income to achieve financial success.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Budgeting Income” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
