Author Betty Johnson’s New Book, "Budgeting Income," is an Eye-Opening Guide Designed to Help Readers Take Back Control of Their Finances and Their Lives

Recent release “Budgeting Income” from Page Publishing author Betty Johnson draws on personal experience and historical perspective to provide readers with practical strategies for managing their finances. From living within one’s means to saving for the future, Johnson’s insightful guide offers essential advice for navigating the complexities of modern budgeting.