Las Vegas Executive Association Hosts Installation Breakfast to Welcome New Officers for 2024-2025
Las Vegas, NV, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Las Vegas Executive Association (LVEA) proudly held its annual installation breakfast last week, honoring outgoing President Tom Osbourne and celebrating the new officers for the 2024-2025 term. The event was a resounding success, bringing together members to acknowledge past accomplishments and set the stage for future endeavors.
The installation breakfast served as an opportunity to express gratitude to Tom Osbourne for his exemplary leadership and dedication during his tenure as President. Under his guidance, LVEA achieved significant milestones and strengthened its role in the Las Vegas business community.
One of the highlights of the event was the special presentation of the "President's Award." This year's recipient was Mark Baker, recognized for his outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to the association.
LVEA also extended special thanks to the outgoing board members Erica Morrison, Celena DiLullo, Don Parker, and Bob Ansara for their dedicated service and significant impact on the association.
As the torch passes, LVEA is thrilled to welcome the new officers who will steer the association through the upcoming term. The newly installed officers for 2024-2025 are:
- President: Heidi Meidenbauer
- Vice President: Mark Baker
- Treasurer: Tom Anderson
- Bylaws: Bruce Woodbury
- Legal: Bill Urga
In addition to the officers, the board for 2024-2025 includes Joey Toth, Patty Peters, Sean Norton, Roger Jones, Chuck Johnson, John Kotek, Jeff Rands, Kim Wicklund, Ben Irving, Chris Coker, Patricia Yin, and Natalie Marsh.
Heidi Meidenbauer, the incoming President, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the role. Her vision for the future of LVEA includes fostering deeper connections among members, expanding networking opportunities, and continuing to promote professional development within the Las Vegas business community.
“We are excited to embark on this new chapter with our newly appointed officers and board members,” said Heidi Meidenbauer, President of LVEA. “I am honored to lead such a distinguished group of professionals and look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessor, Tom Osbourne. Together, we will strive to elevate our association to new heights.”
The event was particularly special with the presence of past presidents Bob McDonald, Chris Dean, John Kotek, Bill Urga, Fafie Moore, Steve Rands, Mary Ann Burns, Dale Sprague, Doug Beckley, Chris Coker, and Kim Wicklund, who attended to participate in the installation of the new President. The Oath of Office was conducted by Bruce Woodbury, adding a ceremonial touch to the proceedings.
LVEA remains dedicated to its mission of providing a platform for executives to connect, share knowledge, and support one another in achieving their professional goals. The installation of the new officers and board members marks an exciting beginning for the association, promising continued growth and collaboration among its members.
For more information about the Las Vegas Executive Association and its initiatives, please visit www.LVEA.com.
Deana Linderholm
702-870-6100
www.lvea.com
