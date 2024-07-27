"Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker" by Ellen RB Smith to Launch July 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Ellen RB Smith's memoir, "Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker," chronicles her rebellious yet reflective journey growing up in Reston, Virginia. The book explores her acts of defiance, struggles with her parents' divorce, and the strength she found in an unexpected friendship. Celebrating inclusion and resilience, Ellen's humorous and poignant narrative inspires readers to embrace their rebellious spirit and find their path. Available now at major bookstores and online.
Hartford, CT, July 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ellen RB Smith will launch her first book, Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 978-1-955985-94-9, 978-1-955985-95-6).
Ellen RB Smith, a dynamic voice known for her proactive initiatives and leadership, releases her debut memoir, "Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker." This compelling narrative offers an insightful and humorous look into Ellen's rebellious yet deeply reflective coming-of-age story in the heart of Reston, Virginia.
"Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker" is a tribute to all who embrace a rebellious spirit, capturing Ellen's childhood and adolescence against the backdrop of an openly integrated community established during the civil rights movement. The memoir dives into Ellen's life, from the bliss of her early years to the turmoil following her parents' divorce. Known for her acts of rebellion—shoplifting, drinking, and fighting—Ellen's defiance masks a profound search for belonging and understanding.
The narrative takes a poignant turn with Ellen's unexpected friendship with Bahija, another outsider facing her own battles. Their bond becomes a beacon of solidarity, empowering Ellen to confront bullying and navigate her tumultuous teenage years. Through Ellen’s witty, graphically hilarious, and intensely emotional storytelling, readers witness her journey of self-discovery, resilience, and the pursuit of identity and independence.
Ellen RB Smith's memoir is a celebration of inclusion and the unbreakable bonds formed through shared experiences. She chronicles her journey from the University of Tennessee to the NYC "Concrete Jungle" - a tale of wild ride dorm room depravity and soap opera office antics, drenched in a cocktail of outdated misogyny. Ellen's life was like a Netflix series waiting to happen. Each escapade, whether uproariously funny or painful, underscores the power of genuine connections and standing up for what is right. Ellen's story is a reminder that everyone has an inner fighter waiting to be unleashed, and that humor can be a powerful tool for growth.
Ellen RB Smith shares, "This memoir is for the troublemakers, the rebels, and anyone who has ever felt like an outsider. It's a story of finding strength in unexpected friendships and using humor to navigate life's challenges. I hope my journey inspires others to embrace their own rebellious spirit and find their path."
Get your copy of Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/memoirs-of-a-suburban-troublemaker/
Ellen RB Smith holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and music from the University of Tennessee. Her 35-year professional journey is marked by her proactive leadership and dedication to diversity and innovation, particularly during her tenure at Amazon. Ellen is a sought-after strategist, speaker, coach, and trainer, specializing in guiding individuals on nurturing constructive rebellion.
In her free time, Ellen enjoys the company of her family, including her husband, two daughters, her demanding dogs Niles and Frasier, and her extended family who reside nearby in Reston, VA.
"Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker" is now available at major bookstores and online retailers.
You can learn more about Ellen at her website at https://ellenrbsmith.com/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: July 27, 2024, 342 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$21.95 paperback, ISBN 978-1-955985-95-6
$34.95 hardcover ISBN 978-1-955985-94-9
$9.95 eBook ISBN 978-1-955985-96-3
Contact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
