"Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker" by Ellen RB Smith to Launch July 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Ellen RB Smith's memoir, "Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker," chronicles her rebellious yet reflective journey growing up in Reston, Virginia. The book explores her acts of defiance, struggles with her parents' divorce, and the strength she found in an unexpected friendship. Celebrating inclusion and resilience, Ellen's humorous and poignant narrative inspires readers to embrace their rebellious spirit and find their path. Available now at major bookstores and online.