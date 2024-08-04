Tomedes Unveils Human Review Option on MachineTranslation.com
Setting a new standard in translation quality with Human Review feature.
Beaverton, OR, August 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tomedes, a leading US translation company providing comprehensive language and technology solutions for businesses of all sizes worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of the Human Review feature on its AI-powered translation platform, MachineTranslation.com. This new service is designed to guarantee unparalleled accuracy and quality in machine-generated translations through incorporating professional human review.
The Future of Translation is Integrating AI with Human Expertise
MachineTranslation.com, developed by Tomedes to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses, now offers users the ability to enhance their translations with the Human Review feature. With 17 years of experience and expertise in the language industry, Tomedes has continuously innovated to deliver fast, accurate and cost-effective translations. This dedication led to the creation of MachineTranslation.com, which aggregates translations from multiple machine translation sources, making AI-powered solutions accessible to everyone.
MachineTranslation.com now offers users the ability to improve their translations with the Human Review feature. After using the tool to generate translations, users can simply click the "Get Expert Review" button to proceed. This option allows users to have their translations reviewed and refined by professional translators to ensure accuracy and clarity.
The Human Review service allows users to provide specific instructions to ensure that the final translation meets their needs. With a quick turnaround time of up to 6 hours for shorter texts, the service is both fast and reliable. It includes 24/7 customer support and a 1-year warranty, reflecting Tomedes' commitment to providing high-quality translation services.
"The launch of the Human Review feature marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing superior translation solutions," said Ofer Tirosh, CEO of Tomedes. "In 2024 and beyond, we believe that incorporating human expertise into AI-generated translations is the way forward. Our human-in-the-loop approach enhances quality and ensures that translations are not only fast and cost-effective, but also meet the highest standards of accuracy and cultural relevance. With a global network of over 20,000 expert linguists, we are uniquely positioned to provide a human review that guarantees unparalleled translation quality in more than 120 languages.”
Availability
The Human Review feature is now available to all MachineTranslation.com users. Clients interested in using this advanced service can easily access it by clicking the "Get Expert Review" button after translating their text on the platform.
About Tomedes
Tomedes is a global language service provider offering translation, interpretation, and localization to businesses of any size, anywhere in the world. We are committed to understanding and addressing customer needs, personalizing services for the best outcomes. With a network of over 20,000 professional translators, we are here to build lasting partnerships, helping businesses achieve long-term growth in the international marketplace.
For further information, please contact:
Contact
MachineTranslation.comContact
Rachelle Garcia
+1 985 239 0142
www.machinetranslation.com
