Margaret Taylor Allen, EdD’s Newly Released “All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl” is a Tender and Uplifting Tale
“All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Taylor Allen, EdD is a heartwarming and inspiring story that highlights the unconditional love of a father for his daughter, reflecting the eternal and unfailing love of God.
Montgomery, AL, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl”: a touching and beautifully illustrated story that explores the deep bond between a father and his daughter. “All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl” is the creation of published author, Margaret Taylor Allen, EdD, a wife, mother, and grandmother; a life-long learner who retired from forty-two years in public education; and an author and artist who uses faith, love, and commitment to share the story of God’s love, through Jesus Christ, by the power of Holy Spirit.
Allen shares, “All of Me Loves All of You is a story about a father’s heart of love for his little girl. It begins with his excitement about his baby’s soon arrival. Scenes reflecting the baby’s birth and growth experiences are met with the dad’s common yet from-the-heart message to his daughter, 'All of me loves all of you.' The little girl is given support at home, from Mom and Dad, to learn the art of sharing at school’ all in a way of reminding her of their unfailing love. One day, the little girl goes to her father asking what 'All of me loves all of you' means. She wants to know if there were limits to Dad’s love. Dad talks to her to affirm that his love is not because of what she does but because of who she is to him and Mom. Dad’s answer satisfies his little girl, and she confesses, 'Dad, all of me loves all of you and Mom, and my love will never turn back.' The love of God for His children is eternal and unfailing. This knowledge brings comfort and hope for brighter days.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Taylor Allen, EdD’s new book offers a moving and insightful portrayal of parental love and its powerful reflection of God's everlasting love for His children.
Consumers can purchase “All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Allen shares, “All of Me Loves All of You is a story about a father’s heart of love for his little girl. It begins with his excitement about his baby’s soon arrival. Scenes reflecting the baby’s birth and growth experiences are met with the dad’s common yet from-the-heart message to his daughter, 'All of me loves all of you.' The little girl is given support at home, from Mom and Dad, to learn the art of sharing at school’ all in a way of reminding her of their unfailing love. One day, the little girl goes to her father asking what 'All of me loves all of you' means. She wants to know if there were limits to Dad’s love. Dad talks to her to affirm that his love is not because of what she does but because of who she is to him and Mom. Dad’s answer satisfies his little girl, and she confesses, 'Dad, all of me loves all of you and Mom, and my love will never turn back.' The love of God for His children is eternal and unfailing. This knowledge brings comfort and hope for brighter days.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Taylor Allen, EdD’s new book offers a moving and insightful portrayal of parental love and its powerful reflection of God's everlasting love for His children.
Consumers can purchase “All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories