Margaret Taylor Allen, EdD’s Newly Released “All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl” is a Tender and Uplifting Tale

“All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Taylor Allen, EdD is a heartwarming and inspiring story that highlights the unconditional love of a father for his daughter, reflecting the eternal and unfailing love of God.