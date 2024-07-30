Joseph A. Ruiz’s Newly Released "Power to Break the Chains" is an Inspiring Testament to the Promise We Each Hold
“Power to Break the Chains” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph A. Ruiz is a compelling narrative of overcoming adversity through faith, resilience, and the transformative power of God.
Lilburn, GA, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Power to Break the Chains”: a poignant memoir of Joseph A. Ruiz's journey from adversity to triumph, highlighting his resilience, hard work, and unwavering faith in God. “Power to Break the Chains” is the creation of published author, Joseph A. Ruiz, who continues working to improve the lives of children in his community. He is currently working as an International Student Advisor for Gwinnett County Public Schools at the International Newcomer Center. His wife also works for the same school district, supporting parents at Radloff Middle School. His son, Anthony, has been awarded a four-year leadership scholarship to attend Brandeis University in Boston, and he is currently a senior. His daughter, Isabel, is currently a sophomore at Georgia Gwinnett College.
Ruiz shares, “Power to Break the Chains is more than a true-life story. It is a book about a man born in Mexico who moved to the United States, endured his father’s incarceration, his brother’s electrocution, and his time in an orphanage. You will see the power of resilience, hard work, and perseverance, but above all, you will see the power of God available to all of us.
“All the odds were against him. He should have been one more sad statistic. However, he overcame all obstacles through education, hard work, resilience, and God’s love and mercy.
“God uses ordinary people to spread His message and help others. He gives us the power to break the chains that bind us to generational struggles, poverty, addictions, and anything else that holds us back. He wants to see you live a life full of freedom and hope. He has great plans for your life. You will laugh, cry, and be inspired after reading this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph A. Ruiz’s new book shares a deeply personal journey in hope of empowering others on their personal and spiritual missions.
Consumers can purchase “Power to Break the Chains” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Power to Break the Chains,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
