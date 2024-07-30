Bruce C. Schirard’s Newly Released "It’s For The Birds" is an Enchanting Metaphoric Tale
“It’s For The Birds” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce C. Schirard is a captivating allegorical narrative that explores human nature and morality through the lens of an avian society.
Nahunta, GA, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “It’s For The Birds,” a vibrant and engaging fantasy, is the creation of published author, Bruce C. Schirard.
Schirard shares, “Euphonia, the planet of birds, parallels the earth in many ways, but not in all. The birds reflect human personalities, but still retain their own traits. The struggle of good versus evil is played out as predator and prey vie for control of avian society.
“This is a Children’s Story for Adults of all ages (The EggHead Academy).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce C. Schirard’s new book offers readers a unique and thought-provoking story where birds embody human characteristics and the timeless struggle between good and evil is vividly depicted.
Consumers can purchase “It’s For The Birds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s For The Birds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
