Marcia McFarland’s Newly Released “PERFECT GLORY: 21 SPIRITUAL INSIGHTS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY” Offers Empowering Insight to Discovery God’s Glory and Purpose
“PERFECT GLORY: 21 SPIRITUAL INSIGHTS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcia McFarland is a profound exploration of faith, offering practical spiritual wisdom and personal anecdotes to guide readers towards a deeper relationship with God and a purposeful life.
New York, NY, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “PERFECT GLORY: 21 SPIRITUAL INSIGHTS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY,” a transformative collection of spiritual insights and personal revelations designed to illuminate the presence of God in everyday life and inspire spiritual growth, is the creation of published author, Marcia McFarland.
“The author shares her personal testimony of encounters with the Divine, along with sage advice on living a life of purpose. With a touch of lighthearted humor, you will be entertained, enlightened, and encouraged by the impactful words you find in these insights.
“Although written in the style of a typical devotional, this revolutionary book of spiritual insights will change the way you view religion. It will turn all but the most hardened skeptic into a believer in a universal loving God who wants a relationship with each and every one of us. It will help the believer to move beyond religious dogma of the past to experience the perfect glory of God in the present. It will compel followers to serve God and others in new ways.
“This book can be read as a twenty-one-week devotional or a twenty-one-day spiritual adventure. It’s short enough to be read in two to three hours if you choose to do so. If you follow the practical advice it offers, this book will launch you on a lifelong journey of transforming to the perfect will of your Creator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcia McFarland’s new book is a comprehensive guide for spiritual seekers looking to deepen their faith and understanding in the 21st century.
Consumers can purchase “PERFECT GLORY: 21 SPIRITUAL INSIGHTS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “PERFECT GLORY: 21 SPIRITUAL INSIGHTS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
