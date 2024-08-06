Maggie McKittrick’s Newly Released "Choosing You" is a Heartfelt Tale of Love and Second Chances

“Choosing You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maggie McKittrick is a captivating romance novel that explores themes of starting anew, unexpected love, and the challenges of blending families. The story follows Emily, a single mother and bakery owner, as she navigates the complexities of her past while finding unexpected romance with Ian, a dedicated hockey player facing a crossroads in his career.