Maggie McKittrick’s Newly Released "Choosing You" is a Heartfelt Tale of Love and Second Chances
“Choosing You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maggie McKittrick is a captivating romance novel that explores themes of starting anew, unexpected love, and the challenges of blending families. The story follows Emily, a single mother and bakery owner, as she navigates the complexities of her past while finding unexpected romance with Ian, a dedicated hockey player facing a crossroads in his career.
Gainsville, GA, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Choosing You”: a touching narrative of love, second chances, and family dynamics. “Choosing You” is the creation of published author, Maggie McKittrick, who lives in northeast Georgia with her husband, two lively little girls, and a little boy on the way. Her love for romance novels inspired her to start writing her own. She enjoys any outdoor adventures with her family, watching the Bruins, and reading anything she can get her hands on.
McKittrick shares, “Juggling single motherhood, a bakery, and some minor home repairs should be enough for one woman, but life has other plans for Emily. When Emily decides to start her life over away from everything she’s ever known, she only has one thing on her mind—her daughter. Her new bakery is thriving, her daughter, Tinsley, is settling in well, and she has never felt more at home, but what happens when a new man walks into her bakery and sparks feelings in her that she thought she’d buried a long time ago? What starts as an unknown setup between Emily and Ian quickly leads to genuine attraction. Emily wants to push aside the first spark she’s felt in years, but Ian makes it difficult when she watches the way he interacts with Tinsley and how he steps up when she’s felt alone for a long time.
“Ian, a hockey player in the prime of his career, has never met anyone important enough to come between him and the game. When he meets Emily and her little girl, he has to decide if he’s ready to jump in with both feet or walk away completely. Ian isn’t sure a relationship, let alone a full family, is currently in the cards for him. He’s in the prime of his hockey career and on the road more often than not, but after finding himself continually distracted by his hometown’s baker and his stats starting to slip, he feels like he at least needs to give it a shot. Things only get more complicated when Emily’s past comes back to haunt her and threaten what they’ve begun to build.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maggie McKittrick’s new book delves into the complexities of modern relationships and the power of love to heal past wounds.
Consumers can purchase “Choosing You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Choosing You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McKittrick shares, “Juggling single motherhood, a bakery, and some minor home repairs should be enough for one woman, but life has other plans for Emily. When Emily decides to start her life over away from everything she’s ever known, she only has one thing on her mind—her daughter. Her new bakery is thriving, her daughter, Tinsley, is settling in well, and she has never felt more at home, but what happens when a new man walks into her bakery and sparks feelings in her that she thought she’d buried a long time ago? What starts as an unknown setup between Emily and Ian quickly leads to genuine attraction. Emily wants to push aside the first spark she’s felt in years, but Ian makes it difficult when she watches the way he interacts with Tinsley and how he steps up when she’s felt alone for a long time.
“Ian, a hockey player in the prime of his career, has never met anyone important enough to come between him and the game. When he meets Emily and her little girl, he has to decide if he’s ready to jump in with both feet or walk away completely. Ian isn’t sure a relationship, let alone a full family, is currently in the cards for him. He’s in the prime of his hockey career and on the road more often than not, but after finding himself continually distracted by his hometown’s baker and his stats starting to slip, he feels like he at least needs to give it a shot. Things only get more complicated when Emily’s past comes back to haunt her and threaten what they’ve begun to build.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maggie McKittrick’s new book delves into the complexities of modern relationships and the power of love to heal past wounds.
Consumers can purchase “Choosing You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Choosing You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories