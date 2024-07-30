Melda Anderson’s Newly Released “A Beautiful Day for a Walk with the Lord” is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith and Joy
“A Beautiful Day for a Walk with the Lord” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melda Anderson is a delightful narrative celebrating the beauty of walking in faith. Through the story, readers are invited to experience a day filled with God's presence and blessings, reminding us that every moment spent with the Lord is precious.
Manistee, MI, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Beautiful Day for a Walk with the Lord”: a touching portrayal of the joy and fulfillment found in walking alongside God. “A Beautiful Day for a Walk with the Lord” is the creation of published author, Melda Anderson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who is a retired registered nurse.
Anderson shares, “Praise to God. I believe this book was inspired by the Holy Spirit. It is appropriate for all ages. Every day we choose to walk with our Lord is a beautiful day. When we are blessed with good, pure, healthy feelings, and a strong sense of well-being, we are walking with the Lord. This is a story of one of those days. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this spirit-led journey. Know that God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit are present as this story unfolds.
“May God bless and protect you all every day, amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melda Anderson’s new book is a testament to the power of faith and the beauty of God's love. With its timeless message and heartfelt storytelling, this book is sure to touch the hearts of readers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase “A Beautiful Day for a Walk with the Lord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Beautiful Day for a Walk with the Lord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
