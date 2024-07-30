Clarice Spurlock’s New Book, "#7," is a Powerful Memoir That Offers a Vivid Portrayal of Resilience, Family Dynamics, and Personal Growth in the Face of Adversity
New York, NY, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Clarice Spurlock, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “#7”: a raw and poignant account of the author’s upbringing alongside six siblings in rural Alabama during the tumultuous decades of the sixties and seventies, highlighting themes of strength, adversity, and enduring familial ties.
“This story has a lot of twists and turns,” writes Spurlock. “It is a true story about myself and six siblings growing up in rural Alabama in the sixties and seventies. Life was so different then. I strived to show in words the things I have seen and the places I have been. I figured out my mom was a very strong and intelligent woman. She did a lot of things out of desperation. Our father was an alcoholic for a long time and was also schizophrenic. Our mom had a lot to deal with. All of us children got shifted around from place to place. There were a lot of times we had no parental supervision. We learned stuff on our own. Poverty, abuse, desolation. You learn to turn your head and look away. Some people turn out okay, and some don’t. I ended up living in a lot of different places. I do want to say all we went through, there are other children who have been through worse. Even though today we all live in different states, we keep in touch and are still close.”
Published by Fulton Books, Clarice Spurlock’s book candidly portrays the hardships of poverty, the scars of abuse, and the resilience forged through adversity. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, “#7” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of familial love, offering hope and inspiration through the author’s honest storytelling and heartfelt reflections.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “#7” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
