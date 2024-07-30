Jennifer Jefferson’s New Book, "Pink Fingernails," is a Collection of Poems, as Well as a Short Story Inspired by a Decade of Reflective Journaling and Healing
Upper Marlboro, MD, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jennifer Jefferson, who holds a lifelong love of reading and poetry, has completed her most recent book, “Pink Fingernails”: a gripping and engaging journey of self-discovery and healing that invites readers to explore the depths of emotion and spirituality, offering solace and connection in a world of uncertainty.
As a young girl, author Jennifer Jefferson loved receiving books for Christmas, and spent hours reading and allowing her imagination to play. Later in life, the author discovered a love of poetry and “spoken word” that ran in her family, with aunts and cousins showing the same appreciation she held. Jennifer is also an avid gardener, bird watcher, cook, and baker, as well as a longtime art collector. Currently, she resides in Maryland, and dabbles in making art from many mediums such as paper collages, clay, fabric, recyclable items, and interior decorating.
“‘Pink Fingernails’ is a collection of poetry I channeled while journaling over a 10-year period,” shares Jennifer. “I found that the language of my feelings of joy, pain, confusion, anger, gratitude, and conversations with Spirit wanted to be expressed while I was processing and healing from various situations during that time. I stored my journals away only to find them again in 2021. After reading them again, I felt compelled to bring them forward in print to offer healing and Oneness to my sisters and brothers (collectively).”
“The short story adds a little ‘mm-hmm…I know whatcha talking about’ moment! And finally, the recipe for the brownies is my way to feed your soul and your tummy too!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Jefferson’s book draws from the author’s personal experiences of joy, pain, gratitude, and spiritual revelation that will transport readers and offer them a poignant glimpse into the human soul. Through sharing her introspective writings, the author hopes to present a timeless source of comfort and guidance for readers to navigate the trials and triumphs of life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Pink Fingernails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
As a young girl, author Jennifer Jefferson loved receiving books for Christmas, and spent hours reading and allowing her imagination to play. Later in life, the author discovered a love of poetry and “spoken word” that ran in her family, with aunts and cousins showing the same appreciation she held. Jennifer is also an avid gardener, bird watcher, cook, and baker, as well as a longtime art collector. Currently, she resides in Maryland, and dabbles in making art from many mediums such as paper collages, clay, fabric, recyclable items, and interior decorating.
“‘Pink Fingernails’ is a collection of poetry I channeled while journaling over a 10-year period,” shares Jennifer. “I found that the language of my feelings of joy, pain, confusion, anger, gratitude, and conversations with Spirit wanted to be expressed while I was processing and healing from various situations during that time. I stored my journals away only to find them again in 2021. After reading them again, I felt compelled to bring them forward in print to offer healing and Oneness to my sisters and brothers (collectively).”
“The short story adds a little ‘mm-hmm…I know whatcha talking about’ moment! And finally, the recipe for the brownies is my way to feed your soul and your tummy too!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Jefferson’s book draws from the author’s personal experiences of joy, pain, gratitude, and spiritual revelation that will transport readers and offer them a poignant glimpse into the human soul. Through sharing her introspective writings, the author hopes to present a timeless source of comfort and guidance for readers to navigate the trials and triumphs of life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Pink Fingernails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories