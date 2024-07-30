Jerry Trent’s New Book, "A Series of Fish Stories," is a Captivating Memoir That Shares the Author’s Various Experiences and Insights Into the Art of Fly Fishing
New York, NY, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jerry Trent has completed his most recent book, “A Series of Fish Stories”: a heartfelt series that invites readers to dive into the tranquil world of fly fishing as the author chronicles his adventures across diverse aquatic habitats, from cascading coastal rivers to tranquil beaver ponds nestled in forested glades alongside dormant volcanoes.
Born and raised in Mountaindale, Oregon, author Jerry Trent spent his younger years fishing and hunting, but his favorite was always fishing. When not fishing, he worked on a number of farms in the local area, from row cropping to raising
the various kinds of grains, and even filberts were a good source of income for a young man. Eventually, he got his associate’s degree and started his career
writing and working for a number of businesses. The STEP, or Salmon Trout Enhancement Program, got him interested in putting back into the resource what he had enjoyed from it, and a number of projects by different district biologists from the state helped to achieve some measure of return for what he had gotten.
“Come along with me as I take a drift down a cascading coastal river or float tube a quiet beaver pond in a forested glade on the sides of a dormant volcano,” writes Trent. “It is hard not to be moved by the richness and beauty as I ply the various waters in search of a variety of aquatic and marine animals.
“I will delve into some of the nuances of my first and most favorite method of fishing using flies tied by myself and a few others. The many outings have served as a source of inspiration and amazement as I have witnessed everything from massive migrations of salmon to something as beautiful and delicate as the construction of a caddis fly.
“Let your imagination kick in, relax, and enjoy the words and images as I bring forth a world of enjoyment and learning.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jerry Trent’s book promises to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, as well as both seasoned anglers and novices alike, offering a literary escape into the wonders of our natural world. Jerry Trent’s passion for fly fishing and his deep appreciation for nature’s beauty shine through every page, making “A Series of Fish Stories” a must-read for anyone who cherishes the outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Series of Fish Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
