Troy Lowman’s New Book, "Love Letters To The Shore," is a Poignant and Deeply Personal Look at the Beauty, History, and People That Make Up Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Clearwater, FL, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Troy Lowman, the CEO of Bullitt Point Films, has completed his most recent book, “Love Letters To The Shore”: a heartfelt tribute to the Eastern Shore of Maryland where the author grew up, that not only describes its physical beauty, rich history, and unique nature but also emphasizes its greatest asset—the people who live there.
“In writing this book about where I grew up, I found things that I always loved about the Eastern Shore and things I never knew,” writes Lowman. “My intention was to bring attention to the wealth of experiences, the quality of people, and the great fortune of growing up here on this tract of land surrounded by waterways. I was fortunate to reconnect with old friends and family and meet new and interesting people bound to me by their common love of the Shore. I hope people enjoy the book as much as I had putting it together. My hope is that a story or stories will resonate with each Shoremen and bring them pride and a degree of joy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Troy Lowman’s book was inspired by the author’s desire to explore and describe his hometown, and to show what makes the Eastern Shore such a wonderfully unique and beautiful place. Drawing upon years of research and first-hand knowledge, Lowman brings to life the people and locales that make up the varied and colorful tapestry of the Eastern Shore that will have readers longing to discover it for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Love Letters To The Shore" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories