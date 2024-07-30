J.R. Medlin’s New Book, “Malachai: Book One,” Follows a Newly Appointed Archangel Who Must Defend Humanity Against Demonic Forces While Also Searching for a Missing God
Phoenix, AZ, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J.R. Medlin has completed his most recent book, “Malachai: Book One”: a gripping and compelling tale that plunges readers into a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by a cosmic conflict as the titular archangel Malachai faces the daunting task of protecting mankind from otherworldly armies.
“The world has been practically destroyed by demonic rage when a rogue angel escapes his prison,” writes Medlin. “Malachai, a newly appointed archangel, must combat demonic forces while trying to protect humanity and hopefully find God, who has been missing.”
Published by Fulton Books, J.R. Medlin’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Malachai’s epic quest to defend humanity and find God before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Malachai: Book One” will keep the pages turning with heart-pounding action and a compelling narrative that promises an unforgettable experience, leaving readers eager for more, long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Malachai: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
