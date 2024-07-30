Sharon Udy Storrs’ New Book, "Return to Me," is a Riveting, Inspirational Account of World War Ii Which Could Also be Used as an Resource for Students Studying the War
Recent release “Return to Me” from Newman Springs Publishing presents author Sharon Udy Storrs and her new historical fiction piece that not only covers stories about the people that fought in World War II, but those on the home front, as well, and the effects it had on all their lives.
Santaquin, UT, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Udy Storrs, who is a retired teacher with a love of history, has completed her new book, “Return to Me,” a gripping story that follows several characters, from a small town in the Rocky Mountains, throughout the war from a nurse taken as a POW in the Philippines, to her fiancé who serves as a spy on the Italian front with many overlapping stories, of love and tragedy that come together and demonstrates the strength of the people who fought in it.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sharon Udy Storrs’ thrilling story recounts how things play out across the entirety of the war as she follows these individual characters on their journeys where they all have the all consuming goal that one they will return to their loves one while facing the question if they will realize their dream of being together again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Return to Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
