Sharon Udy Storrs’ New Book, "Return to Me," is a Riveting, Inspirational Account of World War Ii Which Could Also be Used as an Resource for Students Studying the War

Recent release “Return to Me” from Newman Springs Publishing presents author Sharon Udy Storrs and her new historical fiction piece that not only covers stories about the people that fought in World War II, but those on the home front, as well, and the effects it had on all their lives.