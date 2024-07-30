Author Karen Allard’s New Book, "The Crafty Old Thief," Uses Narrative Poetry to Empower Readers with Spiritual Insights to Embrace Joy Amidst the Uncertainties of Life

Recent release “The Crafty Old Thief” from Covenant Books author Karen Allard introduces readers to a transformative journey of faith and resilience through the art of narrative poetry, weaving a compelling journey that challenges readers to confront fear, embrace joy, and find strength in their spiritual convictions.