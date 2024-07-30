Author Karen Allard’s New Book, "The Crafty Old Thief," Uses Narrative Poetry to Empower Readers with Spiritual Insights to Embrace Joy Amidst the Uncertainties of Life
Recent release “The Crafty Old Thief” from Covenant Books author Karen Allard introduces readers to a transformative journey of faith and resilience through the art of narrative poetry, weaving a compelling journey that challenges readers to confront fear, embrace joy, and find strength in their spiritual convictions.
Forest, VA, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Karen Allard, who holds a BA in English from Rowan University and has received a certificate in advanced biblical counseling from the Christian Counseling & Educational Foundation, has completed her new book, “The Crafty Old Thief”: a powerful tale that draws inspiration from biblical truths to inspire readers to live with power, love, and a sound mind, trusting in God's provision and eternal promises in the face of life’s uncertainties.
Author Karen Allard has worked in various healthcare settings and as a copy editor and proofreader of books and magazines for both secular and Christian markets. She has led various publishing ministries and has served as a lay counselor in the church. Currently, Karen resides in Virginia with her husband, Fred, and her mother, Fran, for whom she is currently a caregiver.
“The Bible makes it clear that as history draws to a close, the days will get darker, and troubles will increase (see 2 Timothy 3:1),” writes Karen. “If we are to be a light in the darkness, we must have clarity of mind and courage of conviction in these, which may very well be the Last Days. We have reason not to fear but, rather, to sing! We are closer to our eternal treasure than we have ever been!
“This is the goal of ‘The Crafty Old Thief’—to keep the eternal ever before the face of the children of God, keeping us certain of who we are and all that we have in Christ. This certainty results in a heart overflowing with joy (which is the prize our enemy the devil longs most to steal).
“Using dramatic narrative poetry to make its message both entertaining and more easily remembered, ‘The Crafty Old Thief’ offers the child of God timeless truth, perspective, and encouragement to fend off the fiery darts of the enemy and—no matter what comes—to ‘keep singing your song!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Allard’s new book will encourage readers to shift their focus from temporal concerns to eternal truths, fostering a mindset rooted in faith and courage. Through vibrant artwork and beautiful poetry, “The Crafty Old Thief” serves as a beacon of hope amidst darkness, reminding readers that despite the trials they face, they possess the spiritual resources to overcome and thrive whatever life may throw their way.
Readers can purchase “The Crafty Old Thief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
