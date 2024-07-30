Author Tim Doucette’s New Book, "God's Family," is a Heartwarming Tale That Invites Readers to Discover What It Truly Means to be a Part of God’s Family

Recent release “God's Family” from Covenant Books author Tim Doucette invites readers to embark on a journey of discovery about what it means to belong to God's family through the welcoming and transformative message of Jesus. With heartfelt rhymes and a compelling narrative, Doucette invites readers of all ages to embrace faith, belief, and the joy of belonging in God's loving embrace.