Author Tim Doucette’s New Book, "God's Family," is a Heartwarming Tale That Invites Readers to Discover What It Truly Means to be a Part of God’s Family
Recent release “God's Family” from Covenant Books author Tim Doucette invites readers to embark on a journey of discovery about what it means to belong to God's family through the welcoming and transformative message of Jesus. With heartfelt rhymes and a compelling narrative, Doucette invites readers of all ages to embrace faith, belief, and the joy of belonging in God's loving embrace.
Knoxville, TN, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tim Doucette, a French teacher and a follower of Jesus Christ, as well as a loving husband of six years and father of four, has completed his new book, “God's Family”: a poignant narrative that explores faith and belonging while celebrating the inclusive and transformative power of God's love.
“What makes a family?” writes Doucette. “We all are born into one, but what does it mean to be in God’s family? In this rhyming story, you will find that Jesus is the key to the door that gives you entrance into His family. You are invited, you are welcomed, and you belong if you will believe and receive Him.
“So what do you say? Will you join the family?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tim Doucette’s new book will help readers discover how, through Christ, every person is invited into a loving relationship with God. With its vibrant artwork and uplifting message, “God's Family” is designed to resonate with readers of all ages, offering a timeless lesson about faith, love, and the significance of spiritual adoption.
Whether readers are exploring their faith for the first time or reaffirming their beliefs, “God’s Family” will remind them that all are welcomed to embrace the transformative power of God's grace and find joy in belonging.
Readers can purchase “God's Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
