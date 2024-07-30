Authors Christopher Dickson, MD & Kate Crowder, BA’s New Book, “Wellness Cove: How the Wellness Crew Met,” Encourages Readers to Take a Journey Into Health and Happiness
Recent release “Wellness Cove: How the Wellness Crew Met” from Covenant Books authors Christopher Dickson, MD & Kate Crowder, BA is an engaging tale that follows a group of children who, through engaging adventures on Paradise Key, discover the secrets to leading happy, healthy lives while learning to appreciate and care for the planet.
Greensboro, NC, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Dickson, a board-certified vascular surgeon who has been treating the ravages of atherosclerosis for over thirty years, and Kate Crowder, BA, have completed their new book, “Wellness Cove: How the Wellness Crew Met”: the first installment of the “Healthy Planet, Healthy Me” series that invites young readers and their families on an empowering journey to wellness.
“‘How the Wellness Crew Met’ is the first book of the ‘Healthy Planet, Healthy Me’ series,” writes Dr. Dickson and Crowder. “In this adventure, fate brings Alex, Rosie, Bodhi, and Izzy together. Although the four characters are different in many ways, they become good friends. They have a reputation on the island for knowing a lot about wellness.
“A bookshop owner tasks them to come up with their secrets to being happy and healthy. He promises to print their secrets in a book so they can share them with other children. Your child will become part of the ‘Wellness Crew’ as they journey around Paradise Key and discover the seven secrets to living a happy and healthy life.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Dickson, MD & Kate Crowder, BA’s new book will help young readers and their families learn the value of nutrition, exercise, and stress management, as well as the importance of knowing that God created them for a purpose. Through colorful illustrations and engaging activities, “Wellness Cove: How the Wellness Crew Met” will inspire children to cultivate healthy habits and a positive mindset while fostering a deeper connection with nature and community.
Readers can purchase “Wellness Cove: How the Wellness Crew Met” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘How the Wellness Crew Met’ is the first book of the ‘Healthy Planet, Healthy Me’ series,” writes Dr. Dickson and Crowder. “In this adventure, fate brings Alex, Rosie, Bodhi, and Izzy together. Although the four characters are different in many ways, they become good friends. They have a reputation on the island for knowing a lot about wellness.
“A bookshop owner tasks them to come up with their secrets to being happy and healthy. He promises to print their secrets in a book so they can share them with other children. Your child will become part of the ‘Wellness Crew’ as they journey around Paradise Key and discover the seven secrets to living a happy and healthy life.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Dickson, MD & Kate Crowder, BA’s new book will help young readers and their families learn the value of nutrition, exercise, and stress management, as well as the importance of knowing that God created them for a purpose. Through colorful illustrations and engaging activities, “Wellness Cove: How the Wellness Crew Met” will inspire children to cultivate healthy habits and a positive mindset while fostering a deeper connection with nature and community.
Readers can purchase “Wellness Cove: How the Wellness Crew Met” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories