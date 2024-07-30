Authors Christopher Dickson, MD & Kate Crowder, BA’s New Book, “Wellness Cove: How the Wellness Crew Met,” Encourages Readers to Take a Journey Into Health and Happiness

Recent release “Wellness Cove: How the Wellness Crew Met” from Covenant Books authors Christopher Dickson, MD & Kate Crowder, BA is an engaging tale that follows a group of children who, through engaging adventures on Paradise Key, discover the secrets to leading happy, healthy lives while learning to appreciate and care for the planet.