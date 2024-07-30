Author Cecelia Benford’s New Book, "Five Generations, One Nation, Under God," Explores the Author’s Personal Journey Amidst the Evolving Landscape of American Society

Recent release “Five Generations, One Nation, Under God” from Covenant Books author Cecelia Benford is an inspiring memoir that explores the author’s life journey, reflecting on family, faith, and the American experience. Through heartfelt storytelling, she shares her belief in authenticity and the transformative power of faith amidst societal challenges.