Author Cecelia Benford’s New Book, "Five Generations, One Nation, Under God," Explores the Author’s Personal Journey Amidst the Evolving Landscape of American Society
Recent release “Five Generations, One Nation, Under God” from Covenant Books author Cecelia Benford is an inspiring memoir that explores the author’s life journey, reflecting on family, faith, and the American experience. Through heartfelt storytelling, she shares her belief in authenticity and the transformative power of faith amidst societal challenges.
Huber Heights, OH, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cecelia Benford, who spent her entire career as a contracts specialist leader with the Department of Defense, including thirty-three years with the US Air Force, has completed her new book, “Five Generations, One Nation, Under God”: an inspiring memoir that draws upon the author’s lifetime of experiences spanning five generations to explore themes of resilience, faith, and the enduring power of familial bonds.
Over the course of her career, author Cecelia Benford has earned numerous accolades for leadership and professional development. Today, Cecelia channels her expertise in agile management, strategic planning, and team building into Diverse Accountable Resilient Connected (DARC) Leadership Coaching, LLC. She extends her impact as a freelance leadership coach through Leadership Coaching Mentoring Connections, and co-hosts podcasts on PinkPassportSociety.org with her sister, offering holistic perspectives on finance, business, and leadership. An active member of her church, Cecelia engages in small group ministries like the Business and Professional Women Ministry, where she mentors aspiring small business owners.
“A life well-lived means different things to different people, but I hope people will see that I lived life well with many people and places stretching across decades,” writes Benford. “I have great appreciation and love for many throughout my life. I always believed it wasn’t too late to change, with the help of God, despite confronting the swirling good and evil in American society.
“If one is a big thinker, one must consider that this person also feels a lot. It has only been in recent times that people are into tell-alls. Every story doesn’t need to be told. We all have trials where things could have gone a different way. I hope others see this memoir as something more relevant, an ordinary woman with strong faith, leading others to be their best selves. Visualize my walk even though you cannot walk in my shoes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cecelia Benford’s new book invites readers to witness the author’s personal growth and the profound influence of her family on shaping her values and worldview. Through candid reflections on navigating life's trials and triumphs resonate with authenticity and a deep-seated belief in the potential for personal and spiritual growth, “Five Generations, One Nation, Under God” will captivate readers, transporting them on a profound journey of learning to embrace one’s faith and nurturing connections to find triumph and healing in the face of life’s greatest challenges.
Readers can purchase “Five Generations, One Nation, Under God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
