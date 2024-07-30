George Salamon M.D. FAAP.’s Book, “Everyday Pediatrics for Parents and Caretakers: The ABCs of Common Problems in Child Health,” Offers Access to Everyday Pediatrics

Recent release “Everyday Pediatrics for Parents and Caretakers: The ABCs of Common Problems in Child Health” from Page Publishing author George Salamon M.D. FAAP. helps parents and caretakers decide what advice to follow and learn what the common misconceptions are.