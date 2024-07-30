George Salamon M.D. FAAP.’s Book, “Everyday Pediatrics for Parents and Caretakers: The ABCs of Common Problems in Child Health,” Offers Access to Everyday Pediatrics
Recent release “Everyday Pediatrics for Parents and Caretakers: The ABCs of Common Problems in Child Health” from Page Publishing author George Salamon M.D. FAAP. helps parents and caretakers decide what advice to follow and learn what the common misconceptions are.
Bethesda, MD, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George Salamon M.D. FAAP., a board-certified pediatrician who has worked in pediatrics for fifty years, has completed his new book, “Everyday Pediatrics for Parents and Caretakers: The ABCs of Common Problems in Child Health”: a helpful guide that discusses problems and important questions regarding caring for children of all ages. Topics covered range from simple concerns to more serious issues. It helps parents and caretakers decide when to call the doctor and when emergency care is necessary.
Author George Salamon M.D. FAAP. was a clinical assistant professor at Southwestern Medical School Department of Pediatrics and chief of pediatrics at Medical Center Plano (present name Medical City Plano). I have been affiliated with six hospitals, including Children’s Medical Center Dallas.
Author George Salamon M.D. FAAP. shares, “In this book, I want to share with you my knowledge and experience. My goal is to bring everyday pediatrics closer to you, the parents and caretakers. I think I know what parents do not know in general and they would need to, what advices they can use, and learn the common misconceptions.”
Published by Page Publishing, George Salamon M.D. FAAP.’s useful guide is organized for ease of use, beginning chapters with questions and listing symptoms, as well as providing summaries of tests, procedures, and surgeries.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “Everyday Pediatrics for Parents and Caretakers: The ABCs of Common Problems in Child Health” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
