Joey Sowers’s New Book, "Dark Days in a Small Town," Follows Two Detectives Who Must Work Together to Hunt Down a Killer While Keeping Their Personal Relationship Private
Recent release “Dark Days in a Small Town” from Page Publishing author Joey Sowers is a thrilling novel that introduces Detective Jesse Colmen and Dr. Jonathan Gorman, DFS, who are investigating a series of murders in their small town.
New York, NY, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joey Sowers, a dedicated public servant, has completed his new book, “Dark Days in a Small Town”: a captivating novel that follows Detective Jesse Colmen and Dr. Jonathan Gorman, DFS, as they investigate a series of murders. They have hidden their relationship for four years. They are now faced with a taunting killer on a spree, leaving notes to call out investigators. Can they keep their personal lives separate from the case, or will the killer have the last word? Will Jesse’s past prove deadly, or will his future be bright? In this small town, they will soon be rocked by something they have never seen before.
Author Joey Sowers obtained his bachelor’s in criminal justice in 2019, his Master of Science in crime scene investigation in 2021, and his Master of Science in forensic studies in 2022. He enjoys cooking and spending time with his family and friends and loves animals.
Sowers writes, “Everyone loves living in a small town; the people are friendly and look out for each other. However, something is about to happen in the small town of Titusville. There will be bloodshed, a daring killing, and a butting romance that gets spicy while getting closer to working on the case. Will the police be able to put the evidence together in time, or will the killer go free?”
Published by Page Publishing, Joey Sowers’s suspenseful tale takes readers along for this high-stakes investigation and challenge to the personal lives of the detectives.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dark Days in a Small Town” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
