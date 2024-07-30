Author K. L. Dempsey’s New Book, "Still Waters of Round Lake," Follows an FBI Agent Who is Determined to Solve the Cold Case of Four Missing Teens in His Hometown
Recent release “Still Waters of Round Lake” from Page Publishing author K. L. Dempsey is a gripping novel that centers around retired FBI profiler Brad Davis, who revisits his hometown only to find himself drawn into an old mystery surrounding the disappearance of four teenagers. With the help of a tenacious private investigator, Davis will uncover secrets long buried from the public.
Chicago, IL, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- K. L. Dempsey, a veteran of the US Army who is currently retired, has completed his new book, “Still Waters of Round Lake”: a compelling and heart-pounding thriller that follows a retired FBI profiler as he finds himself investigating the case of four missing teens who seemingly vanished without a trace from his hometown, a mystery that still haunts the small town of Round Lake.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, author K.L Dempsey joined the US Army after completing his formal education and was assigned to the Third Armored Division in Kirch-Göns, Germany. Following his military service, the author worked for a commercial helicopter company before being hired by a major airline, where he worked in their marketing and sales division. After taking an early retirement, he was then employed in the MRI and sleep apnea business. Today he makes his home in a nearby suburb of Chicago, Illinois, working on new material with the support of his family.
“The story begins with a revisit to the boutique town of Round Lake, South Dakota, by Brad Davis, a now retired FBI profiler who once grew up in the town during the period when trains actually made a stop to offload the day’s mail,” writes Dempsey. “Today the town’s claim to notoriety no longer is the German sausage produced by its aging butcher but rather the people within the community still trying to determine what had happened to the four teenagers who had made the annual trip to their lake of the same name. Despite having the most advanced criminal technology at its disposal, the city soon discovered that every trace of the girls had just flat-out disappeared with few people still believing that they had accidently drowned. Davis soon involves himself in a reinvestigation of the case with the help of a female private investigator from the small town of Wing, South Dakota. Together, they follower the usual twists and turns of a good mystery while at the same time finding the love that had escaped them both.”
Published by Page Publishing, K. L. Dempsey’s spellbinding tale will keep readers guessing until the very end, as Dempsey skillfully navigates the intricate web of deception and intrigue that shrouds Round Lake's darkest secrets. With its richly drawn characters, evocative setting, and enthralling suspense, “Still Waters of Round Lake” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Still Waters of Round Lake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
