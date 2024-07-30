Author K. L. Dempsey’s New Book, "Still Waters of Round Lake," Follows an FBI Agent Who is Determined to Solve the Cold Case of Four Missing Teens in His Hometown

Recent release “Still Waters of Round Lake” from Page Publishing author K. L. Dempsey is a gripping novel that centers around retired FBI profiler Brad Davis, who revisits his hometown only to find himself drawn into an old mystery surrounding the disappearance of four teenagers. With the help of a tenacious private investigator, Davis will uncover secrets long buried from the public.