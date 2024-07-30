Author Kory Mikesell’s New Book, “Did Hitler Die on a Golf Course? And Other Silly Things My Students Said,” Chronicles Hilarious Moments from the Author’s Classroom
Recent release “Did Hitler Die on a Golf Course? And Other Silly Things My Students Said” from Page Publishing author Kory Mikesell is a delightful collection of jokes, questions, and musings said by the author’s students throughout his time as a teacher, capturing the humor and wit of America’s young minds.
Chillicothe, IL, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kory Mikesell, a retired public school teacher who taught social studies to high school, sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students for thirty-two years, has completed his new book, “Did Hitler Die on a Golf Course? And Other Silly Things My Students Said”: a delightful series that invites readers to step back into a classroom on a hilarious journey through the minds of middle school students.
“‘Did Hitler Die on a Golf Course’ is a compilation of the sayings of my students as they were said in my classes over the years of my teaching,” writes Mikesell. “I used to have a sign hung above me on the front wall so all could see. The sign read, ‘Be sure brain is engaged before putting mouth in gear.’ My students, mostly sixth, seventh, and eighth graders, decided to ignore the suggestion, and this book is a result of that decision.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kory Mikesell’s humorous collection offers an amusing glimpse into the unique perspectives and personalities of young students, providing both laughter and insight into the joys and challenges of teaching. Whether pondering historical events or grappling with the mysteries of the universe, “Did Hitler Die on a Golf Course? And Other Silly Things My Students Said” is a heartwarming tribute to the joy of teaching and the boundless creativity of young minds that is sure to delight readers of all ages and leave them smiling with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Did Hitler Die on a Golf Course? And Other Silly Things My Students Said” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
Categories