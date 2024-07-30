Author Kory Mikesell’s New Book, “Did Hitler Die on a Golf Course? And Other Silly Things My Students Said,” Chronicles Hilarious Moments from the Author’s Classroom

Recent release “Did Hitler Die on a Golf Course? And Other Silly Things My Students Said” from Page Publishing author Kory Mikesell is a delightful collection of jokes, questions, and musings said by the author’s students throughout his time as a teacher, capturing the humor and wit of America’s young minds.