WB+TDP - Award-Winning, Creative Production Agency Expands Team in New York - Eden Taub Named Junior Producer

WB+TDP, the top independent creative production agency, today announced Eden Taub has joined the company as a Junior Producer, where she will work as a liaison between WB+TDP’s artists and clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, and assist with new business sales. WB+TDP provides full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, including AI Synthomatics, 3D Cinematics, 2D Animatics, Motion Graphics, CGI and VFX.