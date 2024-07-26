Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Announces First in Nation Surgical Program
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children becomes first dedicated pediatric hospital in the United States to bring a unique minimally invasive surgical technology to patients.
Denver, CO, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC), part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE network, announced today a revolutionary surgical system that will enhance pediatric care for its patients. As the first dedicated pediatric hospital to provide the robotically-assisted technology, RMHC will offer its patients a unique, cutting-edge surgical system that will improve outcomes and reduce recoveries.
The system was developed to address the challenges of pediatric surgery while preserving the benefits of minimally invasive surgery. The surgical system uses robotic technology and will be led by Chief Pediatric Surgeon, Dr. Steve Rothenberg. Dr. Rothenberg is considered by many in the industry to be the pioneer of minimally invasive pediatric surgery, and has advanced the profession in innumerable ways. The new surgical system will continue to enhance the advanced care that Dr. Rothenberg and his team are able to provide.
“This groundbreaking system, uniquely suited for pediatrics, is a valuable addition to our surgical toolkit,” said Dr. Steve Rothenberg. “The advanced features hold promise for improving outcomes in pediatric and adolescent surgery, aligning with our commitment to preserve the benefits of minimally invasive surgery while pursuing innovation and excellence in patient care.”
Dr. Rothenberg leads a team of board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery that provides state-of-the-art surgical procedures. The team is committed to providing the most advanced pediatric surgical care for babies, children and teens. They have earned a reputation of local, regional and global excellence from their peers and have proven their ability to deliver effective pediatric treatments, giving new hope and many healthier tomorrows.
As the first dedicated pediatric hospital in the U.S. to leverage this innovative technology, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is setting a new standard in minimally invasive surgery, aiming to enhance outcomes for their youngest patients.
About Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) is the only full-service pediatric anchor facility within HealthONE’s system of care. With more than 300 board-certified pediatric specialists and sub-specialists, RMHC has the largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Rocky Mountain region, the most experienced high-risk maternal fetal program as well as a world-renowned specialized center for minimally invasive surgery for infants and children. The pediatric medical teams at RMHC include: leaders in neonatal minimally invasive treatment for complex congenital conditions as well as complex orthopedic/spine, hematology/oncology, pediatric sarcoma, emergency medicine, multi-disciplinary clinics and more. In combination with P/SL, RMHC is also the only facility in the region recognized as a Level IV maternal care unit and Level IV neonatal intensive care unit with the capability to care for high-risk moms and high-risk babies under the same roof. RMHC has been voted Colorado Parent Magazine’s Family Favorite Hospital for 7 years in a row and HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and RMHC, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. For more information, please visit www.rockymountainhospitalforchildren.com.
The system was developed to address the challenges of pediatric surgery while preserving the benefits of minimally invasive surgery. The surgical system uses robotic technology and will be led by Chief Pediatric Surgeon, Dr. Steve Rothenberg. Dr. Rothenberg is considered by many in the industry to be the pioneer of minimally invasive pediatric surgery, and has advanced the profession in innumerable ways. The new surgical system will continue to enhance the advanced care that Dr. Rothenberg and his team are able to provide.
“This groundbreaking system, uniquely suited for pediatrics, is a valuable addition to our surgical toolkit,” said Dr. Steve Rothenberg. “The advanced features hold promise for improving outcomes in pediatric and adolescent surgery, aligning with our commitment to preserve the benefits of minimally invasive surgery while pursuing innovation and excellence in patient care.”
Dr. Rothenberg leads a team of board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery that provides state-of-the-art surgical procedures. The team is committed to providing the most advanced pediatric surgical care for babies, children and teens. They have earned a reputation of local, regional and global excellence from their peers and have proven their ability to deliver effective pediatric treatments, giving new hope and many healthier tomorrows.
As the first dedicated pediatric hospital in the U.S. to leverage this innovative technology, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is setting a new standard in minimally invasive surgery, aiming to enhance outcomes for their youngest patients.
About Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) is the only full-service pediatric anchor facility within HealthONE’s system of care. With more than 300 board-certified pediatric specialists and sub-specialists, RMHC has the largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Rocky Mountain region, the most experienced high-risk maternal fetal program as well as a world-renowned specialized center for minimally invasive surgery for infants and children. The pediatric medical teams at RMHC include: leaders in neonatal minimally invasive treatment for complex congenital conditions as well as complex orthopedic/spine, hematology/oncology, pediatric sarcoma, emergency medicine, multi-disciplinary clinics and more. In combination with P/SL, RMHC is also the only facility in the region recognized as a Level IV maternal care unit and Level IV neonatal intensive care unit with the capability to care for high-risk moms and high-risk babies under the same roof. RMHC has been voted Colorado Parent Magazine’s Family Favorite Hospital for 7 years in a row and HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and RMHC, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. For more information, please visit www.rockymountainhospitalforchildren.com.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories