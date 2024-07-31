Author Judy Mitchell’s New Book, "Shikido," is a Compelling Romance That Follows a Young Servant Girl Who Vies to Win Over the Heart of a Ninja Assassin

Recent release “Shikido” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Judy Mitchell invites readers to step into the world of feudal Japan, where hidden identities, forbidden love, and the clash of samurai and ninja unfold in a tale of loyalty, sacrifice as a young servant girl tries to capture the heart of an assassin who has infiltrated her shogun’s household.