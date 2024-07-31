Author Judy Mitchell’s New Book, "Shikido," is a Compelling Romance That Follows a Young Servant Girl Who Vies to Win Over the Heart of a Ninja Assassin
Recent release “Shikido” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Judy Mitchell invites readers to step into the world of feudal Japan, where hidden identities, forbidden love, and the clash of samurai and ninja unfold in a tale of loyalty, sacrifice as a young servant girl tries to capture the heart of an assassin who has infiltrated her shogun’s household.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judy Mitchell, a loving mother and grandmother who lives in Seattle, Washington, and enjoys sewing and cooking for her family and friends, hot springs, palaces, temples, and the austerity and quaintness of Japanese life, has completed her new book, “Shikido”: a captivating journey that transports readers to feudal Japan to experience an unforgettable tale of love, betrayal, and honor set amidst the ultimate fight between samurai and ninja.
“‘Shikido’ is a fictional love tragedy that takes place on the islands of Nippon in AD 1400,” writes Mitchell. “Shikido is a ninja emissary, and as one of his missions, he must infiltrate a shogun’s household of samurai. His true identity is, of course, disguised, and he courts a princess. But a lady-in-waiting of the same samurai household falls deeply in love with Shikido.
“By carefully observing him, she discovers he is indeed a ninja working for the emperor, the lordship of the kingdom. To win Shikido’s affections, she secretly steals away to a ryu to train to be a female kunoichi.
“Her name is Yukiko, and her mission is to capture the love of the Consummate Warrior Shikido! But she must risk all, her loyalty and life, to the samurai family she serves, and her delicate heart may suffer, even in the shade of the pear tree.
“There are hidden identities and secrets that will be revealed, and Shikido must court as his assignment from the emperor in Kyoto the Princess Kinu.
“The servant girl, Yukiko, and Princess Kinu will be faced with choices that may involve seppuku, and the way of the Japanese samurai and ninja will collide.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Judy Mitchell’s enthralling tale will captivate the hearts and minds of readers of all backgrounds through exploring themes of identity, duty, and the complexities of love against a backdrop of historical authenticity and rich cultural detail. For fans of historical fiction and tales of honor and sacrifice, “Shikido” promises an immersive journey through feudal Japan’s shadows, where the fates of samurai and ninja converge in a gripping narrative of love and loyalty.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Shikido" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
