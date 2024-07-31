Author Veronica Grace’s New Book, “Can You See God? Personal Essays Reflecting on God's Presence in Our World,” Invites Readers to Find God in the Ordinary

Recent release “Can You See God? Personal Essays Reflecting on God's Presence in Our World” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Veronica Grace offers a collection of insightful essays that illuminate the divine in everyday life. Through prayer, community, silence, and ordinary moments, Grace shows readers how to recognize God's presence, even in times of suffering.