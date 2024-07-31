Author Veronica Grace’s New Book, “Can You See God? Personal Essays Reflecting on God's Presence in Our World,” Invites Readers to Find God in the Ordinary
Recent release “Can You See God? Personal Essays Reflecting on God's Presence in Our World” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Veronica Grace offers a collection of insightful essays that illuminate the divine in everyday life. Through prayer, community, silence, and ordinary moments, Grace shows readers how to recognize God's presence, even in times of suffering.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Veronica Grace, an up-and-coming author from New York with both a bachelor’s in arts and a master’s in arts degrees in English, has completed her new book “Can You See God? Personal Essays Reflecting on God's Presence in Our World”: a profound series that invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of faith to deepen their connection with the Lord throughout each day.
Prior to writing, author Veronica Grace taught English to adolescent students and students with special needs. “Discerning the Beloved” is her first book, and “Prayers of the Damned” is her second book. Currently, she is working toward a master’s in creative writing.
“As Christians (and Catholics), we believe our God to be omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent,” writes Grace. “He is all-powerful, all-knowing, and everywhere. There is nothing that escapes Him or goes unnoticed, and we can better understand these three ‘omnis’ of God when we begin to see Him in everything. ‘Can you see God in everything?’ is my theme and purpose for writing this series of personal reflections. With practice, a good eye, a good ear, and faith, we can see God from the macrodetails to the microdetails of our lives.
“It wasn’t an easy journey for me to find God in my life when I initially started the Ignatian spiritual exercises, but with the help and guidance of a spiritual director, I began to see. I, especially, began to see Him in the most unexpected places and ways, from passing interactions with people to a simple song that popped up on the radio. He was there and is still there.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Veronica Grace’s faith-based collection spans a range of topics that are sure to resonate with sincerity and compassion and the author shares her own spiritual journey, inviting readers to reflect on their own encounters with the divine. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Can You See God? Personal Essays Reflecting on God's Presence in Our World” offers readers a path to deeper spiritual awareness and a renewed sense of hope, helping them to open their hearts and minds to the sacred moments that surround them.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Can You See God? Personal Essays Reflecting on God's Presence in Our World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
