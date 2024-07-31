Author Veronica Grace’s New Book, "Discerning the Beloved," is a Profound Collection of Poems That Invites Readers to Embark on a Quest for Meaning and Commitment
Recent release “Discerning the Beloved” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Veronica Grace is a compelling series of poems and reflections that delve into the complexities of life's choices. With heartfelt introspection, Grace navigates the challenges of discerning between marriage and religious life, offering readers a glimpse into the soul's journey toward commitment and purpose.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Veronica Grace, an up-and-coming author from New York with both a bachelor’s in arts and a master’s in arts degrees in English Prior who is currently working toward a master’s in creative writing, has completed her new book, “Discerning the Beloved”: a powerful assortment of poems that explores the profound questions that accompany life's most significant decisions through evocative verses and raw emotional honesty.
“Discerning a path in life is hard,” writes Grace. “Discerning a lifelong commitment is even harder. Marriage or covenant? Spouse or God? The poems in this collection reflect a young woman’s journey down the path of discernment of marriage or religious life.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Veronica Grace’s poetic journey speaks to the universal quest for meaning and fulfillment in life. With lyrical prose and soul-stirring imagery, “Discerning the Beloved” serves as a poignant reminder of the power of love and faith to guide readers on their journey through life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Discerning the Beloved" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
