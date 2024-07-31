Author Veronica Grace’s New Book, "Discerning the Beloved," is a Profound Collection of Poems That Invites Readers to Embark on a Quest for Meaning and Commitment

Recent release “Discerning the Beloved” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Veronica Grace is a compelling series of poems and reflections that delve into the complexities of life's choices. With heartfelt introspection, Grace navigates the challenges of discerning between marriage and religious life, offering readers a glimpse into the soul's journey toward commitment and purpose.