Author Veronica Grace’s New Book, "Prayers of the Damned," is a Stunning and Emotionally Stirring Series of Poems That Serve as a Beacon of Hope Amidst the Darkness
Recent release “Prayers of the Damned” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Veronica Grace is a collection of poignant poetry that offers solace and guidance to those facing adversity. Through heartfelt verses, Grace reminds readers that amidst the darkness, God is ever-present, ready to offer comfort and guidance to those in need.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Veronica Grace, an up-and-coming author from New York with both a bachelor’s in arts and a master’s in arts degrees in English Prior who is currently working toward a master’s in creative writing, has completed her new book, “Prayers of the Damned”: a compelling assortment of poetry that aims to serve as a source of comfort and solace for those navigating the depths of suffering and despair.
“We wake up and sip our morning cup,” writes Grace. “Appearances mean nothing because we are always hiding something. In this book (come take a look), you’ll find the darkness in your mind is real. So to whom do you appeal?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Veronica Grace’s enthralling series captures the essence of the human experience, offering readers a glimpse into the complexities of pain, doubt, and redemption. With each poem, Grace provides a poignant reminder of the transformative power of faith and the resilience of the human spirit, making “Prayers of the Damned” a testament to the enduring hope that shines brightly even in the darkest of times.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Prayers of the Damned" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
