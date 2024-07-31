Eliuder Frometa Estévez’s Newly Released “Amor y nostalgia: Love and Nostalgia Free Verses" is a Melodic Journey Through Young Adult Emotions

“Amor y nostalgia: Love and Nostalgia Free Verses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eliuder Frometa Estévez captures the essence of young adult experiences through the lens of poetry. With themes of love, longing, and reminiscence, this collection invites readers to explore the depths of human emotion.