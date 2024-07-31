J. Mark Mcdonald’s Newly Released "Broken Crowns: The Year of Veras Book 4" is an Epic Fantasy Adventure
“Broken Crowns: The Year of Veras Book 4” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald is a thrilling continuation of the impressive saga, delving deeper into themes of prophecy, international intrigue, and the battle against ancient enemies across two worlds.
Albany, GA, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Broken Crowns: The Year of Veras Book 4”: a gripping tale of prophecy, international conspiracies, and relatable characters struggling against powerful forces. “Broken Crowns: The Year of Veras Book 4” is the creation of published author, J. Mark McDonald, a husband of thirty-five years, a father of four, and a grandfather of three. He had a long aerospace business career with large corporations before becoming the CEO of an aircraft manufacturer. McDonald crafted the series over the past eight years and is releasing each book, within relatively short intervals, to readers everywhere.
McDonald shares; “Jon Crawford, Darcy Fletcher, and their friends see a prophecy unfolding before their eyes. International plots and conspiracies evolve and entangle them, raising the stakes for powerful enemies from two worlds that seek their deaths and the destruction of the relics they carry.
An abomination is created to overcome the band’s defenses. Specifically designed with elements from the ethereal, the rampaging creature stalks the party under the guise of champion for the gods.
“A forgotten race is challenged by guidance, suggesting a dramatic shift to policies of isolation that have lasted two millennia. Echoes of war still effect the lives of people across the continent. The norms that govern both worlds deteriorate into chaos, as if driven by an unseen hand.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Mark McDonald’s new book is suspenseful storytelling with profound themes of destiny and survival.
Consumers can purchase “Broken Crowns: The Year of Veras Book 4” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Broken Crowns: The Year of Veras Book 4,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
