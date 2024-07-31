Maretha Johnican’s Newly Released “The Last Shall Be First, and the First Shall Be Last: The Diary of a First Lady” is a Powerful and Inspiring Memoir
“The Last Shall Be First, and the First Shall Be Last: The Diary of a First Lady” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maretha Johnican is a compelling and heartfelt memoir that chronicles the author’s tumultuous journey through life’s trials and triumphs, illustrating the transformative power of faith and resilience.
Sunrise, FL, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Last Shall Be First, and the First Shall Be Last: The Diary of a First Lady”: a celebration of all God has provided. “The Last Shall Be First, and the First Shall Be Last: The Diary of a First Lady” is the creation of published author, Maretha Johnican, a dedicated pastor, mother, and grandmother who earned her nursing degree and has been a registered nurse for thirty-six years.
Johnican shares, “This is the diary of the author’s tumultuous journey from childhood to adulthood. The road she has traveled has been full of many unexpected twists, turns, detours, and cliff-hangers. Her trip itinerary has included poverty, sickness, molestation, rejection, domestic violence, betrayals, divorces, single-parenthood, being a first lady, and many other treks.
“I believe that you will be captivated by the author’s many excursions, some self-directed and some led by others, some good and some not so good. She experienced the contrast of being on a ship like Jonah running from God and being on a ship like Paul in the will of God. But they all drove her into the arms of the blessed Savior, who took what was meant to cause her life to be permanently shipwrecked and used it to make her more resilient for the voyage ahead.
“I trust that you will be intrigued by how the author reveals the cycles in her life as she explains how the last became first, and the first became last, relating it to the scripture in Matthew 20:16. We all can relate with the alternating cycles in our lives of being last and then first, and first and then last. These seasons affect the just and the unjust, but they are weathered so much better with the Lord on our side. He works it all together for the good for those that love Him and are the called according to His purpose (Romans 8:28).
“The writer believes that the Lord led her to be transparent and to share her life experiences as a means to inspire, motivate, encourage, and challenge her readers to keep running the race that has been set before them, regardless of the obstacles they may encounter. Remember, many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord will deliver us out of them all (Psalm 34:19).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maretha Johnican’s new book provides an intimate and uplifting look at overcoming life’s adversities through faith and determination.
Consumers can purchase “The Last Shall Be First, and the First Shall Be Last: The Diary of a First Lady” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Last Shall Be First, and the First Shall Be Last: The Diary of a First Lady,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories