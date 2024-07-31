Maretha Johnican’s Newly Released “The Last Shall Be First, and the First Shall Be Last: The Diary of a First Lady” is a Powerful and Inspiring Memoir

“The Last Shall Be First, and the First Shall Be Last: The Diary of a First Lady” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maretha Johnican is a compelling and heartfelt memoir that chronicles the author’s tumultuous journey through life’s trials and triumphs, illustrating the transformative power of faith and resilience.