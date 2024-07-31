Eldona S. Davis and Daren Davis’s Newly Released "Zachary’s Tooth Lesson" is a Heartwarming Tale of Honesty and Redemption
“Zachary’s Tooth Lesson” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Eldona S. Davis and Daren Davis is a delightful children’s book that teaches valuable lessons of honesty, integrity, and the importance of treating others with kindness and fairness.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Zachary’s Tooth Lesson,” a charming children’s book that follows the journey of Zachary, a young boy who learns a valuable lesson about honesty and integrity after a tooth-related misadventure, is the creation of published authors, Eldona S. Davis and Daren Davis.
Eldona S. Davis and Daren Davis share, “Unlike the average child, Zachary gets toys under his pillow after losing a tooth. Because of his greediness and selfishness, he decides to become a “tooth collector,” only to learn a shocking 'toothless' lesson! He then experiences conviction, apologizes for his wrongdoing, and is rewarded for his honesty.
“Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. (Matthew 7:12)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eldona S. Davis and Daren Davis’s new book is a heartwarming addition to any family’s library, offering valuable lessons of honesty, integrity, and compassion that will resonate with readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Zachary’s Tooth Lesson” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zachary’s Tooth Lesson,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
