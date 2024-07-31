A.J. Raino’s Newly Released "Lena Learns the World" is a Charming Exploration of Identity and Influence

“Lena Learns the World” from Christian Faith Publishing author A.J. Raino is a delightful tale following eleven-year-old Lena as she navigates questions of identity and influence. Through Lena's bold and curious nature, readers are taken on a journey of self-discovery and understanding.