A.J. Raino’s Newly Released "Lena Learns the World" is a Charming Exploration of Identity and Influence
“Lena Learns the World” from Christian Faith Publishing author A.J. Raino is a delightful tale following eleven-year-old Lena as she navigates questions of identity and influence. Through Lena's bold and curious nature, readers are taken on a journey of self-discovery and understanding.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lena Learns the World,” an engaging tale of self-expression, is the creation of published author, A.J. Raino.
Raino shares, “Lena is a sassy eleven-year-old that loves fashion, hanging with her best friend and listening to her favorite pop star. While spending the day with Grandma during her spring break, Lena’s bold and forward ways rubs Grandma’s friends the wrong way when she tries to join in grown folk conversation.
“Her boldness also comes into play after Lena sees her favorite pop star being interviewed at the mall. Lena is confused when her favorite pop star refers to herself as more than one person using words like we and us during the interview. Her curiosity leads her to seek an answer to the question, “Why would anyone think of themselves as more than one person?”
She also wonders if the pop star she looks up to is doing it, should she follow in the way of her idol? Let’s share her experience as Lena Learns the World.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.J. Raino’s new book invites readers to join Lena on her journey of discovery and understanding. Through relatable characters and thought-provoking themes, Raino's book is sure to resonate with readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Lena Learns the World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lena Learns the World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
