Renee Wilson’s Newly Released "Bible Rhymes: Creation and Noah" is a Vibrant Collection of Biblical Tales for Children
“Bible Rhymes: Creation and Noah” from Christian Faith Publishing author Renee Wilson is a charming collection of rhymed retellings of beloved Bible stories, aimed at making biblical teachings accessible and enjoyable for young readers.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Bible Rhymes: Creation and Noah”: an inspiring children's book that brings biblical stories to life through rhythmic poetry and vivid illustrations. “Bible Rhymes: Creation and Noah” is the creation of published author, Renee Wilson, the mother of four grown children. While raising her children, she received a biology and chemistry degree from Columbia College and graduated cum laude. Her Christian foundation and the many hours she spent reading to her children brought her to realize how much she wanted to write a book that told Bible stories so children could understand.
Her adventures in her life have led her closer to the Lord, and there was a need to share her faith with others, especially children. She recently became a grandmother and is now looking forward to reading once again to little ones, especially her own.
Wilson shares, “The Bible Rhymes books take the best-loved children’s stories from the Bible and turns them into rhythmic poetry with crafty illustrations to make story time fun for everybody. Bible Rhymes: Creation is a lighthearted and informative story about the creation of the world and God’s plan for his people. Bible Rhymes: Noah is a tale that emphasizes the struggles Noah faced in following God’s instructions, the strength he showed in his faith, and the rewards he received.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Wilson’s new book offers a unique and captivating way to introduce children to the stories of the Bible, fostering both learning and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Bible Rhymes: Creation and Noah” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bible Rhymes: Creation and Noah,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
