Kimber Lyn’s Newly Released “Devotions From A Shattered Heart” Offers Healing Insights and Spiritual Growth
“Devotions From A Shattered Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimber Lyn shares profound insights and lessons learned on her journey towards wholeness. This book aims to guide readers through difficult times, offering hope and encouragement through a deepened relationship with Jesus Christ.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Devotions From A Shattered Heart”: a heartfelt exploration of faith and healing. “Devotions From A Shattered Heart” is the creation of published author, Kimber Lyn, a woman seeking after God’s own heart in her daily life. She lives in Escondido, California, with her sweet cat Cosmo and is a mother of grown children. She enjoys being outside whenever she can, especially at the ocean, and loves to read. Living for the Lord is her passion, and helping others to discover the joy of a living and breathing relationship with the ultimate healer, Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is her life mission.
Kimber Lyn shares, “Devotions from a Shattered Heart is written from a place of brokenness and healing, which can only come for Jesus. It is a book about the lessons learned, along with life’s difficult journey that have helped me become the woman of God I am today, and my hope and prayer is that it will help you on your journey to become the woman of God He desires you to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimber Lyn’s new book shares her personal reflections and the transformative power of faith in overcoming life’s challenges. Her mission is to inspire others to discover the joy of a vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ, the ultimate source of healing and redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Devotions From A Shattered Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Devotions From A Shattered Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
