Beverly J. Bronleewe’s Newly Released "The Conjugation of M" is a Captivating and Reflective Tale of Adolescence and Neighborly Dynamics

“The Conjugation of M” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly J. Bronleewe is a poignant and engaging coming-of-age story that delves into the trials and triumphs of adolescence, the impact of neighborhood relationships, and the journey toward personal and spiritual awakening.