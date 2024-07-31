Beverly J. Bronleewe’s Newly Released "The Conjugation of M" is a Captivating and Reflective Tale of Adolescence and Neighborly Dynamics
“The Conjugation of M” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly J. Bronleewe is a poignant and engaging coming-of-age story that delves into the trials and triumphs of adolescence, the impact of neighborhood relationships, and the journey toward personal and spiritual awakening.
Sterling, KS, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Conjugation of M”: a compelling narrative of personal and spiritual growth set against the backdrop of a suburban New England neighborhood. “The Conjugation of M” is the creation of published author, Beverly J. Bronleewe, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Bronleewe shares, “The Conjugation of 'M' relates the summer shenanigans of a suburban New England neighborhood through the eyes of Deborahh Gainsworth, a thirteen-year-old girl navigating the sometimes-tumultuous storms of her teenage years. All around her, personalities are gradually revealed through competitive banter and displays of their abilities, all in preparation for the long-awaited Ridgely Road Talent Show.
“Deborahh faces the challenge of using her poetry skills to sublimate recent experiences—one an encounter she’d sooner forget, and the other a spiritual awakening she’d always remember.
“The sequence of families who lived next door to her all had last names starting with the initial M. However, the third family who moves in is the one that will change her life forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly J. Bronleewe’s new book is an evocative and thought-provoking journey that captures the essence of adolescence and the transformative power of meaningful connections.
Consumers can purchase “The Conjugation of M” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Conjugation of M,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bronleewe shares, “The Conjugation of 'M' relates the summer shenanigans of a suburban New England neighborhood through the eyes of Deborahh Gainsworth, a thirteen-year-old girl navigating the sometimes-tumultuous storms of her teenage years. All around her, personalities are gradually revealed through competitive banter and displays of their abilities, all in preparation for the long-awaited Ridgely Road Talent Show.
“Deborahh faces the challenge of using her poetry skills to sublimate recent experiences—one an encounter she’d sooner forget, and the other a spiritual awakening she’d always remember.
“The sequence of families who lived next door to her all had last names starting with the initial M. However, the third family who moves in is the one that will change her life forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly J. Bronleewe’s new book is an evocative and thought-provoking journey that captures the essence of adolescence and the transformative power of meaningful connections.
Consumers can purchase “The Conjugation of M” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Conjugation of M,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories