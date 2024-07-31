Anita Marie’s Newly Released “Finding My Voice: Speaking up and out about mental, emotional, and verbal abuse” is a Courageous Memoir
“Finding My Voice: Speaking up and out about mental, emotional, and verbal abuse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Marie is a heartfelt and insightful memoir that delves into the author's personal journey of overcoming various forms of abuse and provides guidance on healing and empowerment.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Finding My Voice: Speaking up and out about mental, emotional, and verbal abuse”: a thoughtful look back on life’s peaks and valleys. “Finding My Voice: Speaking up and out about mental, emotional, and verbal abuse” is the creation of published author, Antia Marie, a Christian, a mother, a great friend, a widow, an artist, a teacher, and a hair care specialist.
Anita Marie shares, “When a person is physically abused, it can be easily identified as we see the scars, bruises, the black eye, and signs of broken bones. However, what about when a person is being mentally, emotionally, and/or verbally abused? The signs are not so easy to spot; we do not recognize the symptoms because we do not know what to look for.
“Mental, emotional, and verbal abuse leave scars on our minds, our hearts, our emotions, our feelings, and our thoughts about ourselves and others.
“We need to start considering how we are programming ourselves and our children to accept these types of abuse. When a child is hit or teased, a statement as simple as he or she does this because they or she likes you, this is one way we program our children to accept emotional, mental, and verbal abuse. We need to discover the ways we are programming ourselves and our families to accept these types of abuse and how to avoid it moving forward. Having experienced mental, emotional, and verbal abuse for over twenty years not only makes me compassionate about others and their situation, but it also makes me want to be of service. I want to help people identify these triggers, heal from the pain of their experiences, and be able to forgive themselves and their offender. While forgiveness does not excuse, cancel out, or downplay abuse, it allows you to be released and be free from the bondage and pain of it all. Not only did I find my voice by speaking out, but I was also healed from mental, verbal, and emotional abuse. I want to help you find your voice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Marie’s new book provides readers with an intimate look into the author’s experiences with abuse and offers practical advice and encouragement for those seeking to heal and find their own voice.
Consumers can purchase “Finding My Voice: Speaking up and out about mental, emotional, and verbal abuse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding My Voice: Speaking up and out about mental, emotional, and verbal abuse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
