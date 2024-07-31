Kimra Sutton’s Newly Released "Grief in Its Journey" is a Heartfelt Guide to Navigating Loss
“Grief in Its Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimra Sutton is a compassionate and insightful exploration of personal grief, offering support and hope through faith and shared experiences.
Schroon Lake, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grief in Its Journey”: an earnest and insightful guide to navigating the complexities of grief. “Grief in Its Journey” is the creation of published author, Kimra Sutton, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She has attended the Biblical Counseling Training Conference in Lafayette, Indiana, twice, as well as two thirteen-week sessions of Grief Share. Her heart’s desire is to help others through their grief, showing them Jesus’s love.
Sutton shares, “Kimra awoke one Thursday morning to find that her husband, Dwight, was no more among the living. At that moment, she knew her life would never be the same.
“As Kimra shares her journey through grief with you, you will find similarities and differences with your own experiences or that of others. Grief in Its Journey embraces the fact that each person’s journey through grief is a personal one. We all enter grief at a dark moment, but Kimra wants you to see that there is light at the edge of the darkness.
“In each chapter, she not only shares the struggles of her own grief journey and the joy she found in leaning on God, but also how you, too, can find that joy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimra Sutton’s new book offers a beacon of hope for those experiencing loss, encouraging readers to lean on their faith and find joy even in the darkest times.
Consumers can purchase “Grief in Its Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grief in Its Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
