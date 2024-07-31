Kristie Ratliff’s Newly Released "Encouragement for Our Daily Walk: (365 Quotes/Thoughts of the Day)" is an Uplifting Daily Companion
“Encouragement for Our Daily Walk: (365 Quotes/Thoughts of the Day)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristie Ratliff is a year-long collection of motivational quotes and biblical verses designed to inspire and guide readers through their daily lives.
North Little Rock, AR, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Encouragement for Our Daily Walk: (365 Quotes/Thoughts of the Day)”: an uplifting and inspirational collection of daily readings. “Encouragement for Our Daily Walk: (365 Quotes/Thoughts of the Day)” is the creation of published author, Kristie Ratliff, a retired public educator who served thirty years in classrooms and administrative roles. She lives with her husband, Brad, and their two furbabies, Phoenix and Paisley. Together in North Little Rock, Arkansas, they have a son, daughter-in-love, granddaughter, and grandson, along with a daughter who lives in Los Angeles, California.
Ratliff shares, “How do we keep our steps from faltering?
“Where can we find the endurance to keep going each day?
“The moment the alarm clock goes off, our minds start rolling. As our feet hit the floor, the wheel of schedules and tasks begins the marathon of our day. With so many distractions, it is easy for all of us to get knocked off center. We can choose to add protection to our thoughts by aligning them upward with God’s direction for our walk each day. This 365-day reading can help us set each day with inspiration as a motivation for our steps through this journey we all call life. Each day ends with an inspirational verse from the Bible.
“The LORD makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand. (Psalm 37:23–24)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristie Ratliff’s new book offers readers a daily source of encouragement and spiritual reflection, helping them to stay centered and motivated throughout the year.
Consumers can purchase “Encouragement for Our Daily Walk: (365 Quotes/Thoughts of the Day)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Encouragement for Our Daily Walk: (365 Quotes/Thoughts of the Day),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
