Trixie Neal’s Newly Released "Tethered to Christ Amidst My Teen’s Choices: A Memoir" is an Inspiring Testament of Faith and Resilience
“Tethered to Christ Amidst My Teen’s Choices: A Memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trixie Neal is a heartfelt and candid account of navigating the challenges of parenting, emphasizing the power of faith, unconditional love, and perseverance through difficult times.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tethered to Christ Amidst My Teen’s Choices: A Memoir,” an inspiring and candid exploration of the complexities of parenting, is the creation of published author, Trixie Neal.
Neal shares, “All parents, at one time or another, have had questions about how to better rear their children, especially their adolescents. Trixie shares her family’s private journey that some may never talk about in public. Their many difficulties included one of her daughters who presented a most unusual challenge. Her daughter yearned to have a baby at a very young age. Being a Christian gave Trixie insights to such dilemmas; the most important was staying tethered to Jesus Christ thus encompassing continual unconditional love for all her children. With time, love, and faith, this daughter eventually became Trixie’s hero. Trixie shares openly and honestly hoping to give others recognition that they are not alone in their perplexities of raising children. She learns to pray always and to not lose hope. You will recognize God’s tender mercies in Trixie’s memoirs, and perhaps discover your own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trixie Neal’s new book offers a profound and encouraging message for parents facing their own struggles, demonstrating the importance of unwavering faith and love in overcoming life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Tethered to Christ Amidst My Teen’s Choices: A Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tethered to Christ Amidst My Teen’s Choices: A Memoir,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Neal shares, “All parents, at one time or another, have had questions about how to better rear their children, especially their adolescents. Trixie shares her family’s private journey that some may never talk about in public. Their many difficulties included one of her daughters who presented a most unusual challenge. Her daughter yearned to have a baby at a very young age. Being a Christian gave Trixie insights to such dilemmas; the most important was staying tethered to Jesus Christ thus encompassing continual unconditional love for all her children. With time, love, and faith, this daughter eventually became Trixie’s hero. Trixie shares openly and honestly hoping to give others recognition that they are not alone in their perplexities of raising children. She learns to pray always and to not lose hope. You will recognize God’s tender mercies in Trixie’s memoirs, and perhaps discover your own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trixie Neal’s new book offers a profound and encouraging message for parents facing their own struggles, demonstrating the importance of unwavering faith and love in overcoming life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Tethered to Christ Amidst My Teen’s Choices: A Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tethered to Christ Amidst My Teen’s Choices: A Memoir,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories