Trixie Neal’s Newly Released "Tethered to Christ Amidst My Teen’s Choices: A Memoir" is an Inspiring Testament of Faith and Resilience

“Tethered to Christ Amidst My Teen’s Choices: A Memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trixie Neal is a heartfelt and candid account of navigating the challenges of parenting, emphasizing the power of faith, unconditional love, and perseverance through difficult times.