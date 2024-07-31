Phunko Brownz’s Newly Released "I Tied My Shoes" Inspires Children to Persevere and Succeed

“I Tied My Shoes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phunko Brownz is a charming children’s book that follows Bear, a spirited boy, as he embarks on a journey to learn how to tie his shoes with the loving support of his siblings. It teaches valuable lessons about perseverance, family unity, and the joy of overcoming challenges together.