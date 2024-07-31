Phunko Brownz’s Newly Released "I Tied My Shoes" Inspires Children to Persevere and Succeed
“I Tied My Shoes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phunko Brownz is a charming children’s book that follows Bear, a spirited boy, as he embarks on a journey to learn how to tie his shoes with the loving support of his siblings. It teaches valuable lessons about perseverance, family unity, and the joy of overcoming challenges together.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Tied My Shoes,” a heartwarming tale of determination and family bonding as Bear learns the art of shoe-tying, is the creation of published author, Phunko Brownz.
Brownz shares, “Let’s tie this up!
“Join Bear, a spirited boy, on a heartwarming adventure to master shoe-tying with his supportive siblings. Through perseverance and sibling magic, Bear triumphs over shoelaces, showing that tough tasks can be conquered with his family’s help. This tale reminds us that learning is sweeter when shared with loved ones.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phunko Brownz’s new book offers a delightful narrative that celebrates resilience, teamwork, and the joy of achieving new skills with the support of family.
Consumers can purchase “I Tied My Shoes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Tied My Shoes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
