siffron® Announces Employee Equity Ownership Program
Twinsburg, OH, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- siffron, in partnership with The Riverside Company, recently announced the launch of an employee equity ownership program, naming all employees immediate owners of the organization.
The program is powered by Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to allow all employees to build wealth at work. The program facilitates a shared ownership culture, aligning employees' interests with the company's long-term goals and objectives.
"Today is a pivotal day for siffron. Together with our majority investor, Riverside, and Ownership Works, we are committed to building a culture of ownership. We will become an unstoppable force by encouraging our team to unite toward a common objective of future growth. This program aligns with our strong values of innovation, entrepreneurship, and a results-oriented focus and will directly reward employees for their contributions and engagement," said Fabrizio Valentini, CEO of siffron.
“Riverside is thrilled to support siffron’s adoption of Ownership Works as part of our ongoing commitment to siffron’s employees,” said Marc Jourlait, Chairman of the Board of siffron. “By providing ownership and participation in the value creation of the business, siffron aims to engage and motivate employees, driving performance and collaboration across the organization.” Watch the video here: siffron.com/pages/careers
The program is powered by Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to allow all employees to build wealth at work. The program facilitates a shared ownership culture, aligning employees' interests with the company's long-term goals and objectives.
"Today is a pivotal day for siffron. Together with our majority investor, Riverside, and Ownership Works, we are committed to building a culture of ownership. We will become an unstoppable force by encouraging our team to unite toward a common objective of future growth. This program aligns with our strong values of innovation, entrepreneurship, and a results-oriented focus and will directly reward employees for their contributions and engagement," said Fabrizio Valentini, CEO of siffron.
“Riverside is thrilled to support siffron’s adoption of Ownership Works as part of our ongoing commitment to siffron’s employees,” said Marc Jourlait, Chairman of the Board of siffron. “By providing ownership and participation in the value creation of the business, siffron aims to engage and motivate employees, driving performance and collaboration across the organization.” Watch the video here: siffron.com/pages/careers
Contact
SiffronContact
Robb Northrup
330-998-7790
siffron.com
Robb Northrup
330-998-7790
siffron.com
Categories