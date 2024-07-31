Larry Bartlett Sr.’s New Book, “Poems from A Black GI 1974,” is a Stirring Collection That Offers a Sincere Reflection on Identity and Military Service in America
Fairborn, OH, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Larry Bartlett Sr., a veteran of the US Air Force,has completed his recent book, “Poems from A Black GI 1974”: a captivating series of poems that offer a raw and honest portrayal of the author’s lived experiences as a young Black man navigating the social and political landscapes of America in the 1950s through the 1970s.
Originally from Cumberland, Maryland, author Larry Bartlett Sr. entered the US Air Force in 1971 and served until 1975. He worked as a railroad conductor for thirty-five years with CSX before retiring in 2012. He now resides with his wife, Patricia, in Fairborn, Ohio.
“These poems reflect [my] thoughts growing up through the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s in the civil rights era of America,” writes Bartlett Sr. “Coming from a predominantly White small town in Western Maryland, [I have my] views on being a Black man and also being a dedicated airman while being true to his beliefs. Hopefully, reading these poems will open your mind to explore your own true feelings about the life you lead.”
Published by Fulton Books, Larry Bartlett Sr.’s book is a testament to the author’s skillful storytelling and his ability to capture the essence of a moment in time with vivid imagery and heartfelt emotion. Candid and deeply personal, “Poems from A Black GI 1974” resonates with authenticity and sincerity, offering readers a rare glimpse into the complexities of race relations and personal identity in the context of military service.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Poems from A Black GI 1974” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from Cumberland, Maryland, author Larry Bartlett Sr. entered the US Air Force in 1971 and served until 1975. He worked as a railroad conductor for thirty-five years with CSX before retiring in 2012. He now resides with his wife, Patricia, in Fairborn, Ohio.
“These poems reflect [my] thoughts growing up through the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s in the civil rights era of America,” writes Bartlett Sr. “Coming from a predominantly White small town in Western Maryland, [I have my] views on being a Black man and also being a dedicated airman while being true to his beliefs. Hopefully, reading these poems will open your mind to explore your own true feelings about the life you lead.”
Published by Fulton Books, Larry Bartlett Sr.’s book is a testament to the author’s skillful storytelling and his ability to capture the essence of a moment in time with vivid imagery and heartfelt emotion. Candid and deeply personal, “Poems from A Black GI 1974” resonates with authenticity and sincerity, offering readers a rare glimpse into the complexities of race relations and personal identity in the context of military service.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Poems from A Black GI 1974” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories