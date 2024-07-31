Author Mary Connolly’s New Book, “A Journey of Hope: One Woman’s Struggles with Mental Illness,” is a Powerful and Engaging Story of Overcoming Bipolar Disorder
Recent release “A Journey of Hope: One Woman’s Struggles with Mental Illness” from Covenant Books author Mary Connolly is a poignant story that follows a young woman’s journey of battling bipolar disorder. Guided by faith and determination, her story explores the challenges of mental illness and offers insights into medication, therapy, and the transformative power of spirituality in healing.
Brookfield, CT, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Connolly, who currently resides in a small New England town with her husband, three children, and their dog, has completed her new book, “A Journey of Hope: One Woman’s Struggles with Mental Illness”: a compelling story that sheds light on the journey of Bridget, a woman confronting bipolar disorder with courage and resilience.
“The silence was shattered by a deep, thunderous man’s voice,” writes Connolly. “It sounded like it came from a place of great power. Commanding yet reassuring, it said, ‘This is a message from God. You are my chosen one. You are going to do something extraordinary with your life.’
“After hearing this voice, Bridget suffered a series of life-altering events that left her unable to perform simple, rote tasks, caused her to avoid all contact with everyone but her immediate family, and led to her being admitted to a psychiatric unit for two nights. Follow along to see how she embarks on her journey of healing, from seeing a psychiatrist and a therapist to finding the right balance of medication needed to get her back to where she was before hearing the voice.
“This book explains what bipolar disorder is, outlines medications that work to combat it, describes Bridget’s journey with God, and talks about how the stigma of mental illness has been somewhat alleviated but that there is still work to be done.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Connolly’s new book delves into themes of resilience, faith, and the pursuit of healing, serving as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith in overcoming adversity. Through Bridget's narrative, readers are inspired to embrace hope and resilience in their own battles against mental illness.
Readers can purchase “A Journey of Hope: One Woman’s Struggles with Mental Illness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
