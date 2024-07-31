Author Fred Herschelman’s New Book, “Good Church / Bad Church: A Look into the Evangelical Church Community,” Explores the Heart of Evangelical Churches in America

Recent release “Good Church / Bad Church: A Look into the Evangelical Church Community” from Covenant Books author Fred Herschelman is an insightful dive into the diverse landscape of evangelical churches across America in order to uplift aspects and troubling trends within the church community, offering readers a roadmap to discerning and nurturing healthy church environments.