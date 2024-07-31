Author Fred Herschelman’s New Book, “Good Church / Bad Church: A Look into the Evangelical Church Community,” Explores the Heart of Evangelical Churches in America
Recent release “Good Church / Bad Church: A Look into the Evangelical Church Community” from Covenant Books author Fred Herschelman is an insightful dive into the diverse landscape of evangelical churches across America in order to uplift aspects and troubling trends within the church community, offering readers a roadmap to discerning and nurturing healthy church environments.
Oxford, MI, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fred Herschelman has completed his new book, “Good Church / Bad Church: A Look into the Evangelical Church Community”: a compelling exploration of evangelical churches across America and what defines a “good church” to provide readers a glimpse into the diverse tapestry of faith communities and the challenges they face.
“News reports notify us about the latest sexual, financial, or moral scandal that is plaguing the local church,” writes Herschelman. “Broken, damaged, and wounded churches litter the landscape of America. This gets clicks, views, and impressions while creating revenue for media companies. But hidden behind the scandals, behind the curtains, is where the real damage lies. This book takes a journey across America visiting all the states and numerous churches to explore what a good church looks like. And over time, gems were discovered, from all the way up in Alaska with the glaciers down to sunny Florida, from the tropics of Hawaii to the cold of the Northeast.
“Join us on this journey as we discover what makes a good church as thirty of some of the most interesting and unique pastors in America help guide us along this expedition while also exploring some of the troubling trends that we are seeing in some churches today. In this book, you will learn how to know what a good church is, where to find them, and what to look for.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fred Herschelman’s new book invites readers to reflect on the transformative power of faith and community within the evangelical context, while examining the issues that churches face in modern America. Confronting both uplifting aspects and troubling trends within the evangelical church community, “Good Church / Bad Church” will help readers discover practical insights on how to recognize and cultivate a church that fosters spiritual growth and community impact.
Readers can purchase “Good Church / Bad Church: A Look into the Evangelical Church Community” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“News reports notify us about the latest sexual, financial, or moral scandal that is plaguing the local church,” writes Herschelman. “Broken, damaged, and wounded churches litter the landscape of America. This gets clicks, views, and impressions while creating revenue for media companies. But hidden behind the scandals, behind the curtains, is where the real damage lies. This book takes a journey across America visiting all the states and numerous churches to explore what a good church looks like. And over time, gems were discovered, from all the way up in Alaska with the glaciers down to sunny Florida, from the tropics of Hawaii to the cold of the Northeast.
“Join us on this journey as we discover what makes a good church as thirty of some of the most interesting and unique pastors in America help guide us along this expedition while also exploring some of the troubling trends that we are seeing in some churches today. In this book, you will learn how to know what a good church is, where to find them, and what to look for.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fred Herschelman’s new book invites readers to reflect on the transformative power of faith and community within the evangelical context, while examining the issues that churches face in modern America. Confronting both uplifting aspects and troubling trends within the evangelical church community, “Good Church / Bad Church” will help readers discover practical insights on how to recognize and cultivate a church that fosters spiritual growth and community impact.
Readers can purchase “Good Church / Bad Church: A Look into the Evangelical Church Community” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories