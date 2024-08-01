Author Wanda P. Brown’s New Book, “The Life of Rebecca Gordon Gray through Poetry,” is a Series of Poems That Tells the Life Story of the Author’s Aunt Rebecca
Recent release “The Life of Rebecca Gordon Gray through Poetry” from Covenant Books author Wanda P. Brown is a compilation of poems written by the author’s aunt Rebecca that reflect upon her lived experiences, from her family to her relationship with God and her observations of the world around her.
Scottsdale, AZ, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wanda P. Brown, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother born and raised in the small town of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, has completed her new book, “The Life of Rebecca Gordon Gray through Poetry”: a poignant tribute to the author’s aunt that compiles the poems she has written throughout her life, documenting her relationships, losses, and triumphs.
“This book is dedicated to my aunt Rebecca Gordon Gray,” writes Brown. “These poems are her legacy for all to read and enjoy. You’ll be able to envision her reciting these words to you. She is a fun-loving, caring, modest, generous, friendly, and outspoken woman. When she laughs, she generally throws her head back and chuckles for a moment.
“Her poems have been requested by many organizations and individuals. She loved children and animals. I remember she would feed all the stray cats and love on all the children. She would say, ‘Aren’t they dontnee?’ which meant, to her, ‘cute’ or ‘pretty/handsome.’ Don’t know if that’s a word, but she used it as if it were.
“Her life, after retirement, revolved around senior citizens, church, and helping and enjoying family and friends. A very independent person, she never asked for anything except your visits with her. Rebecca is respected, loved, and admired by everyone who knows her. She certainly is deserving of it all!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wanda P. Brown’s new book will take readers on a heartfelt journey through prose as they discover Rebecca Gordon Gray’s hopes, desires, dreams, disappointments, and everything else that made her the woman she was.
Readers can purchase “The Life of Rebecca Gordon Gray through Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
