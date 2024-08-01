Author Wanda P. Brown’s New Book, “The Life of Rebecca Gordon Gray through Poetry,” is a Series of Poems That Tells the Life Story of the Author’s Aunt Rebecca

Recent release “The Life of Rebecca Gordon Gray through Poetry” from Covenant Books author Wanda P. Brown is a compilation of poems written by the author’s aunt Rebecca that reflect upon her lived experiences, from her family to her relationship with God and her observations of the world around her.